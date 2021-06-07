Area kids Taylor Post, Ava Finger enjoy home cookin' during national wheelchair baskeball tourney in Beaver Dam

Kids came from all over the country for this weekend’s 7th Annual Big Cheese Classic in Beaver Dam, a wheelchair basketball tournament put on by the Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association.
Taylor Post and Ava Finger came from just down the road.
But while they didn’t have far to go, their journeys have been anything but short — much different than each other’s, but definitely not short.
Post just finished seventh grade at Beaver Dam Middle School and has been living all his life with varying degrees of complications from spina bifida, a birth defect where the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly.
Finger will be a freshman at Dodgeland High School in Juneau next school year and until 10 months ago was living with only the complications kids her age typically experience — navigating puberty, the emotional highs and lows of adolescence and stuff of that nature.
A mountain biking accident while on vacation last August changed her life in the blink of an eye, though, and now she’s learning how to live an entirely different lifestyle, one where she has no feeling in her body below her belly button.
Post and Finger’s stories are different. But in a lot of ways, they’re the same.
One thing that’s definitely the same: They both love sports.
And Saturday and Sunday at the Big Cheese Classic, sports gave back to them and their families.
‘Dream come true’
Post has loved basketball for a long time now, going all the way back to his time as part of the Positively Hoops youth program in Beaver Dam.
But because of his spinal condition, he’s also known for a long time now that playing for Beaver Dam High School when he gets older isn’t in the cards.
So he’s taken a different path.
“He started playing wheelchair basketball in fifth grade,” his mom, Stacey Post, said. “He had a major hip surgery and he just kind of realized he couldn’t play any more able-bodied ball with his friends, and so I kind of pushed him.
“We had been trying for years because his physical therapist actually coached the team at the time. He was like, ‘Nope, I’m not doing it; I want to play ball with my friends.’ But the first time he got in the chair, he loved it. There was no going back from there.”
No, it turns out, there most certainly wasn’t.
Post plays on the Junior Bucks in the Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association (WASA), an organization based in Brookfield that sponsors programs of varying skill levels — from recreational all the way up to elite — in nine different sports for people with physical disabilities and visual impairments.
He’s a shooting guard and he shoots on his own two or three times a week, he said. He also goes to practice with the team on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Post’s career high is 18 points and his biggest highlight, he said, is making a buzzer-beating shot before halftime once. He even has his sights set on playing in college at one of the schools — the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and the University of Illinois, among others farther from Wisconsin — that competes in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association’s (NWBA) collegiate division.
His ultimate dream, he said, is to eventually play somewhere overseas.
The Bucks, who will compete at the NWBA National Championships at the end of the month in Wichita, Kansas, lost to the New York Rolling Fury during round-robin play on Saturday but bounced back to beat the Fury in the championship game of the prep division — the younger of the two divisions — on Sunday.
Post scored four points in the game. But the biggest key, he said, was how the team played on defense.
“Yesterday we lost to that team because we kept giving up the baseline,” he said. “(Our coach) just told us not to give up baseline. We worked on it before the game, and it worked.”
More exciting for Post than the fact his team won the championship, though, was that he got to do it on his home floor.
The Big Cheese Classic is normally held in February at Brookfield East High School, but because of COVID-19, it was postponed this year — with the possibility of not being held again until 2022.
That is until Stacey learned last month that Beaver Dam High School was relaxing its COVID-19 restrictions.
With a state-of-the-art new facility that opened 3½ years ago, a location not too far from the normal site of the tournament and no pandemic guidelines stopping Beaver Dam from stepping up to the plate, Stacey put WASA in contact with the Beaver Dam Unified School District — including Superintendent Mark DiStefano and Athletic Director Melissa Gehring — and the pieces all came together.
What resulted was a welcome weekend for all involved.
“They have not been having a normal season — they haven’t been pushing around chairs as much, so just to get on the court and laugh with people they normally did and get back into things, it was really great to see and it was so fun,” said WASA program director Sam Gracz, who added that Beaver Dam High School proved to be a “perfect” venue for the tournament.
It was definitely perfect in every way for the Post family.
“I guess I never thought I’d see him play on the Beaver Dam court,” Stacey said, adding of the fact Taylor has relationships with Beaver Dam girls head coach Tim Chase and assistant Dan Hallman as well as boys head coach Tim Ladron that she thought maybe he might help manage the boys basketball team or the girls basketball team.
“They would love to have him on the sidelines I’m sure,” she said, “but his heart belongs to wheelchair basketball.
“This was just a dream come true for him and it was great to see him fulfill that.”
Basketball beginner
Unlike Post, Finger hasn’t grown up playing basketball. The sport she loves is wrestling.
But there isn’t an adaptive version that suits her physical condition, so when she began rehabilitation following her mountain biking accident last August she had to reimagine her athletic future.
Well, her mom might have reimagined it for her first.
“At first she didn’t think she wanted to play wheelchair basketball. A lot of people talked about it when she was in rehab — they said wheelchair basketball’s really fun — but she didn’t want anything to do with it,” said Ava’s mother Janelle. “I said, ‘I don’t care if you don’t want to do it, that’s fine, but we’re going once. We’re going just once, just try it, and if you never want to go again that’s fine.’
“She met her coach and he included her right away. He has a similar injury as hers so they connected right away. And she’s grown to really enjoy being with the team and being around other people who understand her day-to-day — they can laugh about things that nobody else gets.
“It’s been fun to see her grow in it and start enjoying it.”
Ava’s team, also named the Bucks, won the varsity division championship on Sunday.
But the highlight for her came earlier in the weekend.
“I scored my first basket,” she said, right before joking that she also got whistled for her first foul.
Ava, who also throws shot put and discus in track and field, said the fact she wasn’t a basketball player prior to her spinal injury has actually made wheelchair basketball seem a little easier than it might look.
“I didn’t have the skillset of using my legs to play basketball,” she said. “So it was rather easy to adjust and figure it out.”
She’s still figuring out the game, of course. But she’s on the court and competing.
More importantly, she’s part of a group that’s helping her sort out her new way of life.
“It’s been great to see her get involved and stay involved — get out there and stay active. I think that’s really important, so it’s been fun to see her find a new sport that she can enjoy,” Janelle said. “And really, the community of people is the biggest benefit, in my mind — being around other people who understand her.”
Not only that, they’re setting a good example for Ava in a way that when all is said and done might be most beneficial yet.
“It just makes me realize more what’s to come,” Ava said. “And even though sometimes it might be difficult now, I can look at how they’re thriving later (on after their injury) and be like, ‘That’s how I want to be,’ and know that it will get better.”
