Area kids Taylor Post, Ava Finger enjoy home cookin' during national wheelchair baskeball tourney in Beaver Dam

He’s a shooting guard and he shoots on his own two or three times a week, he said. He also goes to practice with the team on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Post’s career high is 18 points and his biggest highlight, he said, is making a buzzer-beating shot before halftime once. He even has his sights set on playing in college at one of the schools — the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and the University of Illinois, among others farther from Wisconsin — that competes in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association’s (NWBA) collegiate division.

His ultimate dream, he said, is to eventually play somewhere overseas.

The Bucks, who will compete at the NWBA National Championships at the end of the month in Wichita, Kansas, lost to the New York Rolling Fury during round-robin play on Saturday but bounced back to beat the Fury in the championship game of the prep division — the younger of the two divisions — on Sunday.

Post scored four points in the game. But the biggest key, he said, was how the team played on defense.

“Yesterday we lost to that team because we kept giving up the baseline,” he said. “(Our coach) just told us not to give up baseline. We worked on it before the game, and it worked.”