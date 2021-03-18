BASKETBALL: Mauston man launching statewide, national 3-on-3 tournaments

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everybody I have with me has either served with me in the military or I played college basketball with,” Atkinson said, noting he bought the LLC last March right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down events throughout the United States. “It gave me time to get things on the backend more logistically taken care of. I made contacts with gyms across the country and finalized things with my reps everywhere, just kind of gave me time to really go over the business plan and get everything set. It’s been in the works for a long while, and now it’s finally coming to fruition.”

Atkinson currently has 21 reps that serve 25 states. Within each of those areas, Top 3 Promotions plans to hold 10 one-day indoor tournaments. The events will run from May through September, with each city’s tournament limited to 40 teams.

Atkinson plans to offer more tournaments, such as football or youth basketball, in the future, but the company is starting as adults only. There’s a $300 registration fee for each team, with the state champion winning $15,000, second place getting $10,000 and third place getting $5,000.