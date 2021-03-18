BASKETBALL: Mauston man launching statewide, national 3-on-3 tournaments

John Atkinson wants to give people an opportunity to be active. He also wants to find the best 3-on-3 basketball team in Wisconsin — and eventually the nation.
With those goals in mind, Atkinson is launching a series of 3-on-3 adult basketball tournaments called Top 3 Promotions.
“I wanted to take the 3-on-3 basketball world and expand on it and make it different than everywhere else,” said Atkinson, a 2002 graduate of Royall High School who currently lives in Mauston. “I’ve been coaching and running fundraisers for seven years. The fundraiser has generally been a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Running the events and things, I fell in love with it. I love everything about it. I love the competition of it. I love seeing people get out, be active and not sit at home.
“I wanted to take that love of mine for basketball, mainly, and the competition side of things, and the fitness side, and turn it into a business.”
If everything comes together the way Atkinson envisions, each state will have 10 double-elimination regional tournaments where teams of 3-5 players will play for a right to advance to the state tournament. While not in place for 2021, the plan for next year is to have the state champions feed into a national tournament.
For such a wide-ranging event, Atkinson reached out to connections he made from serving in the United States Army and playing college basketball. Atkinson served in the Army for four years — including one deployment — after high school, then returned to Wisconsin to continue his service in the National Guard. After Atkinson was medically retired, he played two years of college basketball at Western Technical College in La Crosse.
“Everybody I have with me has either served with me in the military or I played college basketball with,” Atkinson said, noting he bought the LLC last March right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down events throughout the United States. “It gave me time to get things on the backend more logistically taken care of. I made contacts with gyms across the country and finalized things with my reps everywhere, just kind of gave me time to really go over the business plan and get everything set. It’s been in the works for a long while, and now it’s finally coming to fruition.”
Atkinson currently has 21 reps that serve 25 states. Within each of those areas, Top 3 Promotions plans to hold 10 one-day indoor tournaments. The events will run from May through September, with each city’s tournament limited to 40 teams.
Atkinson plans to offer more tournaments, such as football or youth basketball, in the future, but the company is starting as adults only. There’s a $300 registration fee for each team, with the state champion winning $15,000, second place getting $10,000 and third place getting $5,000.
“What I wanted to do is I wanted to find the best team in every state,” Atkinson said. “So what these local events do is they give an opportunity for everybody across the state to get together and play to find the best team in the area. First and second place from each local event will advance to the state final, where we find the best 3-on-3 team in each state. It kind of takes the 3-on-3 world, rather than a day or a weekend where you’re playing for a trophy, now you’re playing for the title of being the best team in your state. ... You’re playing for a substantial amount of money as well. ... But me being an athlete, I find it more appealing to have the title of best in the entire state.”
Wisconsin’s first tournament is slated for May 15 in Madison, while there’s also scheduled to be tournaments in Ripon, Superior, Janesville, Racine, La Crosse, Wisconsin Dells, Eau Claire, Wausau and Green Bay.
“This is more or less our brand-building year to kind of get our name out there, and then we’ll grow it in numbers obviously going forward,” Atkinson said. “We’re just trying to expand on the sports world, get people out doing things and hopefully eventually join a gym.
“I want people to know when they come to our events as a spectator or a participant that it’s a quality event. I want them to be family friendly, I want there to be an enjoyable aspect. And I want it to be driven around the aspect of getting people healthy, active and fit.”
For more information, go to: top3promotions.com.