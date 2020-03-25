COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Juneau County natives Murphy, Bever part of Western Tech’s national title run

Thill noted that the team’s initial goal this season was to capture a regional championship and secure a berth in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament for a second straight year. In the Region XIIIA Championship, the Lady Cavaliers bested the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Rams 78-75.

Western Tech was given a No. 6 seed in the eight-seed national tournament and drew No. 3 seed and back-to-back defending national champion Hostos Community College in the quarterfinals. In the previous year’s national semifinals, Hostos defeated Western Tech 68-47.

The quarterfinals were set to get underway Thursday, March 12. The night before, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, setting off a rapid domino effect that saw sporting events all over postponed indefinitely or outright canceled.

Thursday morning, the NJCAA made the decision to continue with the tournament while barring fans from games. Western Tech and the other national tournament qualifiers would get the chance to compete for national championship — albeit without their respective cheering sections.

Many fans were already en route to Rock Valley College in Rock Valley, Illinois (where the tournament was held) when the decision was made. So they were still in the area, but had to watch the game at hotels or bars and root on from there.