Fall River grad Kelly Tramburg named Defensive Player of the Year

Tramburg also was named First Team All-NACC after averaging 12.0 points per game and shooting 42.7 percent from the field. The senior guard/forward was third in the conference in three-point and free throw percentage, shooting 39.4 percent from deep and 77.6 percent from the charity stripe. Tramburg reached double-digit scoring in 15 of the 24 games she started, including tying a career-high 21 points. She also pulled down 4.8 rebounds and dished out 2.7 assists per game, both second-best marks on the team. Tramburg is the third player in program history to earn NACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Wisconsin Lutheran College made its 14th straight NACC Tournament appearance and finished 19-8 overall and 15-5 in conference play.