FALL RIVER — The way the Fall River prep girls volleyball team had been playing all season long gave coach Laura Trautman and the Pirates all the confidence they needed heading into Tuesday’s matchup with Pardeeville.
The Pirates swept the Bulldogs 25-6, 25-15, 25-12, earning the Trailways West Conference title outright and capping a regular season in which they did not drop a set in league play.
“I think it means the world to them,” Trautman said. “I think they’ve worked really hard. It’s just a good way to end a conference season finishing 7-0 and we didn’t lose a set. Now that it’s done and over with, that was a huge thing for the girls.”
The conference title is the first for Fall River since the Pirates won the Trailways South Conference title in 2015, in Ruth Leitzke’s last season as coach. Trautman took over the following year.
With the Pirates (21-8, 7-0 Trailways West) winning Tuesday night with a sweep, it marks three straight seasons where the conference champions didn’t lose a set. Randolph accomplished the feat the previous two seasons. The Rockets finished second this season with a 6-1 record after sweeping Montello on Tuesday night.
“We made history for our school, so I think that’s pretty cool,” senior Sam Leisemann said.
Leisemann said she wasn’t nervous going into the last league match of the season and it showed as the Pirates started the first set out with a 19-5 run.
However, the Bulldogs (2-19, 0-7) made things interesting in the second set when they took a 7-5 lead.
“I thought they’re playing good enough,” Trautman said. “They’re going to do fine. … I was relaxed. It was fun watching them. The crowd was into it. It was cool.”
Leiseman said the Pirates refocused, which helped them knock off the next 10 points to take a 15-7 lead. From there, the Bulldogs couldn’t catch up as Fall River eventually took a 22-9 lead.
“Really, we were just saying, ‘Hey, let’s get it done,’” Leisemann said.
Trautman said the Pirates got it done in three sets because of the way Leisemann (eight aces) and Rebecca Tramburg (five aces) were serving.
You have free articles remaining.
“They’ve serving tough,” Trautman said. “Sam was serving tough. She had that jump serve going.”
Leisemann gave credit to her teammates for the way she served.
“I had my whole team behind me,” she said. “We’ve been working more on serving because my serve in the beginning wasn’t really great. I had the help from my teammates to give me little pointers and stuff to help me get along with my serves.”
Leisemann also finished with a team-high 13 kills to go along with 12 digs. Lexi Rozinski led with 20 digs to go with eight kills and two aces. Maddie Gregorio led with four blocks to go with six kills and two aces.
Once the second set was done, Fall River put the third set away, starting with a 13-1 run. The Bulldogs did go on a 7-4 run to cut the deficit to 17-8, but couldn’t get any closer than that.
“I’m glad that we got it done in three,” Leisemann said. “It was a nice easy sweep and it’s pretty cool to make history.”
Fall River vb trophy
Savannah Manthey
Maddie Gregorio
Sam Leisemann
Maddie Gregorio
Lydia Jenatscheck.jpg
Carly Hebl.jpg
Aspen Klubertanz.jpg
Brooke Peterson.jpg
Taryn Schwartz.jpg
Taryn Schwartz 2.jpg
Hailie Gilbert.jpg
Hailie Gilbert 2.jpg
Cami Johansen.jpg
Savannah Manthey 2.jpg
Fall River set.jpg
Lydia Jenatscheck 2.jpg
Aspen Klubertanz 2.jpg
Maddie Gregorio 3.jpg
Isabella Gregorio.jpg
Isabella Gregorio 2.jpg
Maddie Gregorio 4.jpg
Lexi Rozinski.jpg
Lexi Rozinski 2.jpg
Isabella Gregorio 3.jpg
FALL RIVER 3, PARDEEVILLE 0
Pardeeville 6 15 12
Fall River 25 25 25
Pardeeville: Kills — Hailie Gilbert 8. Assists — Cami Johansen 3. Aces — Carly Hebl 2. Blocks — Hailie Gilbert 1, Aspen Kulbertanz 1. Digs — Brooke Peterson 20.
Fall River: Kills — Sam Leisemann 13, Lexi Rozinski 8, Maddie Gregorio 6. Assists — Taryn Schwartz 24. Aces — Sam Leisemann 8, Maddie Gregorio 2, Lexi Rozinski 2, Rebecca Tramburg 5. Blocks — Maddie Gregorio 4. Digs — Lexi Rozinski 17, Sam Liesemann 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)