How Baraboo grad Emily Kieck became an all-time great for Winona State women's basketball

From the second he started recruiting her, Scott Ballard knew Emily Kieck could make an immediate impact for the Winona State (Minn.) women’s basketball program

The 2017 Baraboo graduate did just that as a freshman, playing in all 30 of the Warriors game, but the 5-foot-6 guard was just getting started. Kieck became a regular in the Winona State lineup and left quite the indelible mark on the Warriors record book, closing out her career in the top-21 of 14 separate categories at the end of this past season.

“It was awesome. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls to play with for five years, and coaches, helping me be able to achieve all of those accomplishments,” Kieck said. “It was just incredible and I can’t thank them enough; I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Don’t let Kieck’s modesty fool you, she more than contributed to her success, especially in her best season this past winter.

Starting in all 27 games, Kieck led the Warriors, who play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, with 32.8 minutes and 4.3 assists per game. As impressive as a distributor as she was — she’s third all-time in school history with 415 assists — Kieck was also a premier scorer.

She was second on the team in scoring at 10.7 points per game en route to becoming just the 21st player in Warriors history to break the 1,000 career point mark, finishing her career with 1,006.

It was a solid step up from the previous two seasons as Kieck averaged in double-figures for the second time in her career. According to Ballard, Kieck’s shooting, especially from 3-point range, wasn’t as sharp during her junior season in 2019-20, or the team’s COVID-19 impacted season in 20-21 as she shot under 27 percent from deep in both years.

It made it easier for opponents to game-plan against her.

“People started cheating off of her because she’s so darn quick that she can get by people off the bounce and to the rim, or set teammates up,” Ballard said. “So people started cheating off of her because they didn’t respect her outside shot.”

Kieck admits her shooting wasn’t strong, citing as the reason that her “form had just developed into something I just didn’t know.” And with that in mind, she worked tirelessly this past offseason, with a tip of the hat to associate head coach Ana Wurtz.

“I just was like ‘Well shoot, if that’s going to help the team, then I’m going to do that,’” Kieck said.

Those long hours in the gym certainly paid off as Kieck became a solid 3-point shooter this past year, burying 36 triples on 109 attempts for a solid 33% percent clip. It helped Kieck finish in the top-15 for her career with both 3-pointers made (100) and attempted (343), but it wasn’t just the only example of her dynamite work ethic paying off.

Defense paves way to success

The biggest strides Kieck made were on the defensive side of the ball, improvements that began following her freshman year.

After treating her first season as a learning year and playing a key role off the bench, Kieck said she “really focused on the defensive part” of her game in that first offseason, much to the delight of Ballard.

Kieck said a big reason why was that in addition to her own improvement, she also wanted to “set the tone” as the team’s point guard.

“And it’s just that we all preached getting extra possessions on defense, like anticipating the steal or taking a charge. Things like that, things you can control, to get more possessions on offense,” she added.

Like her 3-point shooting, Kieck reaped the rewards for that effort. She closed her career with 104 steals, good for 15th all-time in program history. Maybe even more impressive to Ballard was her ability to stay in front of opponents.

From her freshman year on, Ballard said that Kieck “turned into the best on-ball defender at beating people to the spot where they wanted to dribble.”

“She made it an art with regards to drawing charges. There were some games she would have three or four charges by herself on the primary ball handle, not weak side help, and you don’t see that very often,” he added.

It’s also not often that you get a player who simply doesn’t miss a game. But that’s exactly what Kieck did during her time in purple, black and white. Thanks in part to the extra 12-game COVID-19 affected season, Kieck closed her career tied for most games played in Winona State history with 123.

It’s a record both she and Ballard know wouldn’t have been possible without her extra year of eligibility. With that being said, Kieck did her own part to ensure she didn’t have to spend any time away from the hardwood.

Health helps provide longevity

During her five-year career, Kieck never suffered any long-term injuries and rarely missed time, save for a pair of concussions sustained during the offseason between her freshman and sophomore seasons. She helped prevent any further head trauma by wearing a special concussion headband her remaining three seasons, but Kieck did much more than that to stay healthy.

“I could have been out many more months, and it’s just silly to think that just a headband helped me not sit out games,” she said. “Other than the headband, just making sure I’m taking care of my body; eating well, taking my lifts seriously and all the stuff outside of practice really helped.”

Ballard acknowledged that luck certainly played a factor, but Kieck’s competitive toughness went a long way as well.

“She certainly had plenty of opportunities to get hurt, and fortunately other than a couple times getting hit in the head, she was able to avoid a lot of long-term stuff,” he said.

That competitive toughness was something Ballard and his staff relied upon, not only to keep Kieck on the floor, but to help the Warriors close out games. He admitted that oftentimes, despite her being a diminutive 5-foot-6, Winona State would draw up plays for Kieck in late-clock situations.

“We wanted the ball in her hands,” he said, pointing out that that she added crucial counter moves in the lane to keep possessions alive and get shots off as part of the reason why.

And when those shots weren’t falling, more often than not Kieck found her way to the free throw line where she was more than capable. She finished her career with a mark of 77.3%, good for fourth in program history, while also finishing in the top-15 in both free throws made (286, good for 10th) and attempted (370; 12th).

Kieck credits that success at the charity stripe to her teammates most of all.

“Every time I would go to the line they’d be telling me, ‘There’s no one better. You’re the one that should be at the line.’ Hearing that from them made me, obviously, want to hit them because I didn’t want to let them down,” she said.

Kieck rarely did let them down, and it’s the thing that Ballard will remember most. Even with Kieck becoming the second player in Warriors history to have over 1,000 points, 400 assists, 100 steals and 250 free throws made in her career, she’s much more than just numbers to Ballard.

“She was fun to coach, a great teammate, and that’s what I’m going to remember about her the most,” he said. “I’m not going to remember her stats. We’ll miss her and she was a joy to coach, that’s for sure.”

Kieck will definitely remember her time at Winona State, helping the Warriors to four NSIC tournaments and three winning seasons. Grateful for the opportunity at another season after graduating last May — she’s currently finishing out her master’s in accounting — Kieck made good on Ballard’s hopes for his players.

“Coach Ballard wants to make sure we come out with no regrets. It’s only a short time and it feels like a long time, but it goes by really quick,” she said. “It was great. It didn’t end how we wanted it to, but I think was one of the best years.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.