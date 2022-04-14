How Baraboo grad Emily Kieck became an all-time great for Winona State women's basketball

From the second he started recruiting her, Scott Ballard knew Emily Kieck could make an immediate impact for the Winona State (Minn.) women’s basketball program
The 2017 Baraboo graduate did just that as a freshman, playing in all 30 of the Warriors game, but the 5-foot-6 guard was just getting started. Kieck became a regular in the Winona State lineup and left quite the indelible mark on the Warriors record book, closing out her career in the top-21 of 14 separate categories at the end of this past season.
“It was awesome. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls to play with for five years, and coaches, helping me be able to achieve all of those accomplishments,” Kieck said. “It was just incredible and I can’t thank them enough; I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Don’t let Kieck’s modesty fool you, she more than contributed to her success, especially in her best season this past winter.
Starting in all 27 games, Kieck led the Warriors, who play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, with 32.8 minutes and 4.3 assists per game. As impressive as a distributor as she was — she’s third all-time in school history with 415 assists — Kieck was also a premier scorer.
She was second on the team in scoring at 10.7 points per game en route to becoming just the 21st player in Warriors history to break the 1,000 career point mark, finishing her career with 1,006.
It was a solid step up from the previous two seasons as Kieck averaged in double-figures for the second time in her career. According to Ballard, Kieck’s shooting, especially from 3-point range, wasn’t as sharp during her junior season in 2019-20, or the team’s COVID-19 impacted season in 20-21 as she shot under 27 percent from deep in both years.
It made it easier for opponents to game-plan against her.
“People started cheating off of her because she’s so darn quick that she can get by people off the bounce and to the rim, or set teammates up,” Ballard said. “So people started cheating off of her because they didn’t respect her outside shot.”
Kieck admits her shooting wasn’t strong, citing as the reason that her “form had just developed into something I just didn’t know.” And with that in mind, she worked tirelessly this past offseason, with a tip of the hat to associate head coach Ana Wurtz.
“I just was like ‘Well shoot, if that’s going to help the team, then I’m going to do that,’” Kieck said.
Those long hours in the gym certainly paid off as Kieck became a solid 3-point shooter this past year, burying 36 triples on 109 attempts for a solid 33% percent clip. It helped Kieck finish in the top-15 for her career with both 3-pointers made (100) and attempted (343), but it wasn’t just the only example of her dynamite work ethic paying off.
Defense paves way to success
The biggest strides Kieck made were on the defensive side of the ball, improvements that began following her freshman year.
After treating her first season as a learning year and playing a key role off the bench, Kieck said she “really focused on the defensive part” of her game in that first offseason, much to the delight of Ballard.
Kieck said a big reason why was that in addition to her own improvement, she also wanted to “set the tone” as the team’s point guard.
“And it’s just that we all preached getting extra possessions on defense, like anticipating the steal or taking a charge. Things like that, things you can control, to get more possessions on offense,” she added.
Like her 3-point shooting, Kieck reaped the rewards for that effort. She closed her career with 104 steals, good for 15th all-time in program history. Maybe even more impressive to Ballard was her ability to stay in front of opponents.
From her freshman year on, Ballard said that Kieck “turned into the best on-ball defender at beating people to the spot where they wanted to dribble.”
“She made it an art with regards to drawing charges. There were some games she would have three or four charges by herself on the primary ball handle, not weak side help, and you don’t see that very often,” he added.
It’s also not often that you get a player who simply doesn’t miss a game. But that’s exactly what Kieck did during her time in purple, black and white. Thanks in part to the extra 12-game COVID-19 affected season, Kieck closed her career tied for most games played in Winona State history with 123.
It’s a record both she and Ballard know wouldn’t have been possible without her extra year of eligibility. With that being said, Kieck did her own part to ensure she didn’t have to spend any time away from the hardwood.
Health helps provide longevity
During her five-year career, Kieck never suffered any long-term injuries and rarely missed time, save for a pair of concussions sustained during the offseason between her freshman and sophomore seasons. She helped prevent any further head trauma by wearing a special concussion headband her remaining three seasons, but Kieck did much more than that to stay healthy.
“I could have been out many more months, and it’s just silly to think that just a headband helped me not sit out games,” she said. “Other than the headband, just making sure I’m taking care of my body; eating well, taking my lifts seriously and all the stuff outside of practice really helped.”
Ballard acknowledged that luck certainly played a factor, but Kieck’s competitive toughness went a long way as well.
“She certainly had plenty of opportunities to get hurt, and fortunately other than a couple times getting hit in the head, she was able to avoid a lot of long-term stuff,” he said.
That competitive toughness was something Ballard and his staff relied upon, not only to keep Kieck on the floor, but to help the Warriors close out games. He admitted that oftentimes, despite her being a diminutive 5-foot-6, Winona State would draw up plays for Kieck in late-clock situations.
“We wanted the ball in her hands,” he said, pointing out that that she added crucial counter moves in the lane to keep possessions alive and get shots off as part of the reason why.
And when those shots weren’t falling, more often than not Kieck found her way to the free throw line where she was more than capable. She finished her career with a mark of 77.3%, good for fourth in program history, while also finishing in the top-15 in both free throws made (286, good for 10th) and attempted (370; 12th).
Kieck credits that success at the charity stripe to her teammates most of all.
“Every time I would go to the line they’d be telling me, ‘There’s no one better. You’re the one that should be at the line.’ Hearing that from them made me, obviously, want to hit them because I didn’t want to let them down,” she said.
Kieck rarely did let them down, and it’s the thing that Ballard will remember most. Even with Kieck becoming the second player in Warriors history to have over 1,000 points, 400 assists, 100 steals and 250 free throws made in her career, she’s much more than just numbers to Ballard.
“She was fun to coach, a great teammate, and that’s what I’m going to remember about her the most,” he said. “I’m not going to remember her stats. We’ll miss her and she was a joy to coach, that’s for sure.”
Kieck will definitely remember her time at Winona State, helping the Warriors to four NSIC tournaments and three winning seasons. Grateful for the opportunity at another season after graduating last May — she’s currently finishing out her master’s in accounting — Kieck made good on Ballard’s hopes for his players.
“Coach Ballard wants to make sure we come out with no regrets. It’s only a short time and it feels like a long time, but it goes by really quick,” she said. “It was great. It didn’t end how we wanted it to, but I think was one of the best years.”
See the State Journal's winter All-Area girls teams
2021-22 All-Area girls basketball team
Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area girls basketball team
Player of the year
Mahra Wieman, sr., Reedsburg.
Coach of the year
Mark Simon, Reedsburg — Simon led Reedsburg to a 28-1 record, the Badger West Conference title, a top ranking in Division 2 throughout the regular season and to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals.
First team
Mahra Wieman, 5-10, sr., G/F, Reedsburg — Wieman was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team and a second-team pick on the Associated Press All-State team. She was a finalist for Ms. Basketball. Wieman, the program’s all-time leading scorer, was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection in the Badger West. The UW-Oshkosh commit averaged 23 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.8 steals for Badger West champion Reedsburg, which finished 28-1 and advanced to the Division 2 state semifinals.
Teagan Mallegni, 6-0, so., G/F, McFarland — Mallegni was a first-team selection on the WBCA Division 2 All-State team and a third-team choice on the AP All-State team. She was a first-team all-conference pick and the player of the year in the Rock Valley. She finished second in the state in scoring, averaging 29 points per game, and scored 62 points against East Troy, which was second-most in a girls game in state history. Mallegni also averaged 8.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.4 blocked shots per game.
Demetria Prewitt, 5-11, sr., G, Madison La Follette — Prewitt was a first-team choice on the WBCA Division 1 All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. She was a first-team all-conference selection as well as the player of the year and co-defensive player of the year in the Big Eight. Prewitt averaged 18.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.4 steals.
Gabby Wilke, 6-2, so., Beaver Dam — Wilke was a first-team selection on the WBCA Division 2 All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. She was a unanimous first-team all-conference choice in the Badger East. Wilke averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for Badger East champion Beaver Dam, which advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional final against eventual state champion Green Bay Notre Dame.
Sydney Cherney, 5-9, so., G, Reedsburg — Cherney was a unanimous first-team selection on the WBCA Division 2 All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. She was a first-team all-conference choice in the Badger West. Cherney averaged 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.5 steals for Badger West champion Reedsburg.
Grace Schmidt, 6-1, sr., F, Watertown Luther Prep — Schmidt was a first-team selection on the WBCA Division 3 All-State team and an honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. She was a first-team all-conference choice and the player of the year in the Capitol North. Schmidt, a California Baptist commit, averaged 22.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals.
Honorable mention
Seniors — Kate Huml, Janesville Craig; Avery Poole, Monona Grove; Trenna Cherney, Reedsburg; Lauren Meudt, Waunakee; Amber Grosse, Madison Edgewood; Callie Smith, Belleville; Maya Holzhueter, Cambridge; Ava Loftus, Stoughton; Ashley Sawicki, Waunakee; Taylor Marquart, Fort Atkinson;
Ally Barth, Madison Edgewood; Grace Vesperman, Mount Horeb; Lily Schuetz, Lakeside Lutheran; Dylann Harrington, Lodi; Ava Foley, Belleville; Kate Gunderson, Edgerton; McClain McHone, Madison Memorial; Malia Green, Madison La Follette; McKenna Monogue, Middleton; Aaliyah Smith, Madison La Follette;
Emma Paulson, Columbus; Mickey Stampl, Belleville; Abby Ward, Marshall; Abby Blum, Edgerton.
Juniors — Avree Antony Sun Prairie; Megan Murphy, Verona; Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, Janesville Craig; Paige Lambe, Verona; Marie Outlay, Sun Prairie; Audrey Deptula, Middleton; Kylie Wittnebel, Beaver Dam; Jaelyn Derlein, DeForest; Taylor Pfaff, Baraboo; Maggie Hartwig, Sauk Prairie;
Mikenna Boettcher, Columbus; Hadley Walters, Poynette; Allie Rateike, Marshall; Silvia Fox, Edgerton; Molli Haak, Deerfield; Stephanie Siewert, Deerfield; Antionique Auston, Sun Prairie; Kylan McCullers, Madison East; Isabella Pitta, Lake Mills;
Alise Hayes, Columbus; Jenna Shadoski, Lakeside Lutheran; Alex Atwell, New Glarus; Maria Messling, Evansville; Shannon Rusch, Edgerton; Adrienne Kirch, McFarland.
Sophomores — Lindsey Schadewalt, so., New Glarus; Reagan Briggs, Verona; Rylan Oberg, DeForest; Alayna West, Madison La Follette; Mya Nicholson, Janesville Craig; Drew Hinrichs, Watertown; Sam Schmitt, Oregon; McKayla Paukner, Sauk Prairie; Taylor Wollin, Lake Mills; Megan Rockwell, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose; Emily Wollin, Lake Mills;
Saveea Freeland, so., Cambridge; Ava Brandenburg, so., Evansville; Ava Dean, McFarland.
Freshmen — Brooke Stenklyft, Cambridge.
2021-22 All-Area girls wrestling team
Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area girls wrestling team
Wrestler of the year
Bopasoreya Quintana, jr., Sun Prairie — Quintana claimed the state championship at 114 pounds at the first WIAA state girls wrestling tournament Jan. 29 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse. Quintana won all five of her bouts by pin, including earning a fall in 1 minute over Ozaukee sophomore Mya Delleree in the title match of one of the more popular weight classes.
First team
Bopasoreya Quintana, jr., Sun Prairie (first place at state tournament, 114 pounds); Sophia Bassino, soph., Sun Prairie (second at state, 165); Aevri Ciha, sr., Cambridge (third at state, 132); Mattie Papenthien, jr., Middleton (fourth at state, 132); Alexis Winecke, sr., Baraboo (fifth at state, 114); Cassandra Valle, jr., Waterloo (fourth at state, 126); Tracey Kessler, sr., Janesville Parker (fourth at state, 114); A.J. Pennington, sr., Columbus (seventh/eighth position at state, 114).
Honorable mention
Raven Ringhand, fr., Oregon (107); Mya Grosenick, fr., Watertown (114); Anastasia Putz-Huettner, so., Beaver Dam/Beaver Dam Wayland Academy (120); Adison Slama, sr., Milton (120); Rachel Zych, sr., Sun Prairie (120); Victoria-Anna Kampman, jr., Janesville Parker (132); Alison Busler, fr., Watertown (152).
2021-22 All-Area girls hockey team
2021-22 Wisconsin State Journal All-Area girls hockey team
Player of the year
Abby Nutini, sr., goaltender, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx).
Coach of the year
Kathryn Anderson, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx). Anderson led the Metro Lynx (22-4) to an undefeated Badger Conference season, the league title and to the WIAA state tournament semifinals, falling to the Schofield D.C. Everest co-op 4-1.
First team
Abby Nutini, sr., GT, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) — Nutini (17-2 record, 0.72 goals against, nine shutouts, according to WisSports.net), who attends Middleton, was the coaches’ first-team All-State selection as a goaltender and first-team All-Badger Conference.
Rachel Mirwald, sr., F, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) – Mirwald (13 goals, 16 assists, 29 points), who attends Verona, was a coaches’ second-team All-State selection as a forward and first team All-Badger.
Keegan Sanderfoot, so., F, Sun Prairie co-op (Cap City Cougars) – Sanderfoot (21 goals, 12 assists, 33 points) was first team All-Badger.
Kaya Byce, sr., F, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) – Byce (19 goals, 15 assists, 34 points), who attends Madison Memorial, was first team All-Badger.
Ally Jacobsen, sr., D, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) – Jacobsen (14 goals, 21 assists, 35 points), who attends Madison Memorial, was an honorable-mention pick on the coaches’ All-State team and a first-team All-Badger selection.
Grace Bonnell, jr., D, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) – Bonnell (8 goals, 20 assists, 28 points), who attends Madison Memorial, was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team and made second team All-Badger.
Olivia Cronin, sr., GT, Beloit Memorial co-op (Rock County Fury) – Cronin was an honorable mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a finalist for the Jessie Vetter award for top goalie by WisconsinPrepHockey.net and a second team All-Badger choice.
Honorable mention
Kayla Capener, jr., Baraboo co-op; Rachel Robbins, jr., Sun Prairie co-op; Signe Begalske, sr., Baraboo co-op; Caralin Sanders, so., Beaver Dam co-op; Emma Kligora, so., Beloit co-op; Hannah Kasdorf, sr., Middleton co-op; Addy Milota, so., Stoughton co-op; Aubrie Deprey, sr., Sun Prairie co-op; Izzy Hahn, jr., Sun Prairie co-op.
2021-22 All-Area gymnastics team
Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-2022 All-Area girls gymnastics team
Gymnast of the year
Annika Rufenacht, so., Verona/Madison Edgewood — Rufenacht was the all-around champion at the WIAA Division 1 meet March 5 in Wisconsin Rapids. She also finished first in vaulting, second on uneven bars and the floor exercise and third on balance beam in Division 1. She helped lead Verona/Edgewood to second place as a team.
Co-coaches of year
Verona/Madison Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser and Mount Horeb coach Martha Koller Faust — Verona/Edgewood earned a program-best second-place finish (144.3990 points) in Division 1, behind winner Franklin/Muskego (147.6820). Mount Horeb was runner-up (142.9510) to champion Whitefish Bay (142.150) in Division 2.
First team
Vaulting — Annika Rufenacht, so., Verona/Edgewood, 9.633 points (first in Division 1).
Uneven bars — Annika Rufenacht, so., Verona/Edgewood, 9.60 (second in Division 1).
Balance beam — Emily Craker, so., Reedsburg 9.533 (first in Division 2).
Floor — Samaria Ownby, sr., Madison East/Madison La Follette, 9.433 (first in Division 1).
All-around — Annika Rufenacht, so., Verona/Edgewood, 38.116 (first in Division 1).
Honorable mention
Vaulting — Samaria Ownby, East/La Follette; Olivia Rebout, sr., Janesville Craig; Sammy Knight, fr., Watertown; Sydney Stoenner, sr., Mount Horeb; Alexa Harris, sr., Madison West; Ella Crowley, jr., Verona/Edgewood; Sofia Clark, jr., Sun Prairie; Lexie Weier, sr., Mount Horeb; Mya Tweedy, so., Monona Grove; Lauryn Olson, sr., Watertown; Anya Seffrood, fr., River Valley/Barneveld; Ella Peterson, sr., Mount Horeb; Martha Guelker, jr., Sun Prairie; Avery Greenberg, so., Sun Prairie.
Uneven bars — Alexa Harris, sr., Madison West; Cassie Siegel, jr., Sun Prairie; Olivia Rebout, sr., Janesville Craig; Emily Craker, so., Reedsburg; Anna Messner, Verona/Edgewood; Sydney Stoenner, sr., Mount Horeb; Mya Tweedy, so., Monona Grove; Samaria Ownby, East/La Follette; Lexie Weier, sr., Mount Horeb; Meghan Hurtgen, sr., Watertown; Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik, Baraboo 8.017; Ella Crowley, jr., Verona/Edgewood.
Balance beam — Alexa Harris, sr., Madison West; Lexie Weier, sr., Mount Horeb; Annika Rufenacht, so., Verona/Edgewood; Mya Tweedy, so., Monona Grove; Sofia Clark, jr., Sun Prairie; Sydney Stoenner, sr., Mount Horeb; Violet Statz, so., Mount Horeb; Katie Ryan, jr., Verona/Edgewood; Ella Crowley, jr., Verona/Edgewood; Ella Peterson, sr., Verona/Edgewood; Anna Messner, so., Verona/Edgewood; Samaria Ownby, sr., East/La Follette; Rachel Richert, sr., Reedsburg.
Floor exercise — Annika Rufenacht, so., Verona/Edgewood; Alexa Harris, sr., Madison West; Sydney Stoenner, sr., Mount Horeb; Violet Statz, so., Mount Horeb; Sarah Hershberger, sr., Madison Memorial; Lexie Weier, sr., Mount Horeb; Ella Peterson, sr., Mount Horeb; Meghan Hurtgen, sr., Watertown; Katie Ryan, jr., Verona/Edgewood; Emily Craker, so., Reedsburg; Ella Crowley, jr., Verona/Edgewood; Martha Guelker, jr., Sun Prairie.
All-around — Alexa Harris, sr., Madison West; Samaria Ownby, sr., East/Follette; Sydney Stoenner, sr., Mount Horeb; Lexie Weier, sr., Mount Horeb; Mya Tweedy, so., Monona Grove; Emily Craker, so., Reedsburg; Ella Crowley, jr., Verona/Edgewood; Violet Statz, so., Mount Horeb; Sarah Hershberger, sr., Madison Memorial; Meghan Hurtgen, sr., Watertown; Olivia Rebout, sr., Janesville Craig.
