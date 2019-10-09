Being inducted into the Hall of Fame at UW-Platteville was never on Tyler Selk’s radar when he played men’s college basketball from 1999-2003.
The former forward for the Pioneers kept his head down and worked on his game during his five years, which helped him start a school-record 103 consecutive games where he scored in double figures 83 times and had 26 double-doubles times. He finished his career with 1,621 points and 818 rebounds, which ranks second all-time in both categories. He was also earned three consecutive first-team all-conference honors from 2001-2003.
For his remarkable career, Platteville inducted Selk into its Hall of Fame on Sept. 21. Selk was part of a four-person class that included tack athletes Andy Paulsen (graduated in 2003) and Corey Stelljes (2004), and football player Barry Braganz (1991).
“When his mom (Joan Selk) called and told me (he was being inducted), I said, ‘What took them so long? Christ, it’s been a while since he’s been in there,’” Randolph Boys and Girls Basketball Club creator and Selk’s former AAU coach Hugh Roberts said. “I figured it was a no brainer.”
Selk gave the honor of introducing him at the ceremony to Roberts because of the opportunities he opened when Selk was growing up on a farm in Randolph. Roberts created the youth basketball club in 1978, which Selk said was unique because not many surrounding communities had something like that.
“For kids like us in Randolph, it was just what we did,” Selk said. “We played basketball and we experienced some success with it. We put the community on the map and do it with guys like him and Bob Haffele who at the high school level obviously took it to the next stage. Bob will be the first to tell you that none of it happens without Hugh putting a basketball in the hands of kids at a young age, allowing us to develop a love for it naturally. It was always just fun.”
Haffele coached Selk at Randolph High School where he played on varsity all four years. Those two led the Rockets to WIAA Division 4 state championships in 1996 and 1998, and a runner-up in 1997.
Selk earned first-team all-conference honors his last three season with Randolph as well as a fourth-team all-state honor his senior year in 1998.
You have free articles remaining.
“He’s one of our top athletes that ever come out of Randolph,” Roberts said. “We had a run of 20 years that was really good at basketball.”
And Roberts was there every step of the way.
“He’s just been not only a nice player, but a wonderful person,” Roberts said. “He’s so honest. The boy is as honest as can be. He’ll never lie to you. What you see is what you get from Tyler. There’s nothing phony about Tyler Selk.”
That’s what Roberts wanted to get across when he introduced Selk.
“He was a good all-around athlete,” Roberts said. “He was a hard worker. He was a pleasant boy to be around. He was wonderful to coach. He was on my AAU team and he was just a nice boy to coach. No problems.
“Everybody knows he was a good ball player. That’s a no brainer. I wanted to get across what an honest boy he was and what a hard worker he is.”
For Selk, who is now an assistant basketball coach at Waunakee High School, it’s humbling to think Platteville thought so much of his game to induct him into the Hall of Fame.
“it’s not part of a set of goals you maintain or an ambition or an agenda you have as a student-athlete at any level,” Selk said. “Ultimately, they thought enough of my playing career to honor me that way.
“It’s not something I take for granted.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)