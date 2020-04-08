RASTALL COLUMN: Remembering Virginia’s improbable run to a national championship one year later

The 2020 NCAA Tournament national championship game would have been played this past Monday. Obviously that didn’t happen, so the Virginia Cavaliers get to spend another year as the defending national champions.
Even a year later, Virginia’s run to the title seems a little crazy. The pressure they were under to perform at a high level in the tournament was crushing and the number of different late-game heroics it took to pull it off was astonishing.
Of course, to properly tell the story of Virginia’s run to the program’s greatest moment, you have to turn back the clock one year earlier to March 16, 2018 and revisit one of the most shocking results in NCAA Tournament history.
Whether you’re a diehard college basketball fan or just someone who tunes in each season when March Madness rolls around, you surely remember it well: UMBC became the first 16 seed to upset a 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history when the Retrievers upended Virginia.
Just days before the game, it was announced that Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter — the team’s biggest offensive asset — would miss the tournament with a broken wrist. Realistically, this knocked the Cavaliers from being favorites to win a national title to a team that would likely need a few lucky breaks to make the Final Four. Still, it was hard to fathom what would lay in store for them.
UMBC didn’t just beat Virginia in that game — it was a straight up humiliation.
After a halftime tie, the Retrievers pulled away in the second half. It didn’t take a miraculous buzzer beater to pull off the historic upset. It was clear with quite a bit of time still remaining that it would be the night we finally saw a 16 seed beat a 1 seed for the first time in 136 tries.
Jairus Lyles scored 28 points, the Retrievers made 12 of 24 3-pointers and UMBC breezed to a stunning 74-54 win.
Whatever team that eventually earned the dubious distinction of being the first 1 seed to fall to a 16 seed was going to obviously take some major lumps for it. But if it had been someone like Duke or North Carolina, it’s hard to imagine any sort of serious discourse as to whether the loss said something deeper about their coaches and programs. The same could not be said for Virginia.
After the UMBC loss, there was no shortage of people treating it as a referendum on Virginia head coach Tony Bennett and his style of basketball. Bennett had turned the Cavaliers into a powerhouse under his watch, but that hadn’t yet translated into NCAA Tournament success.
In 2014, they earned a 1 seed but were knocked out by No. 4 seed Michigan State in the Sweet Sixteen. In 2015, the second-seeded Cavaliers were again eliminated by Tom Izzo’s Spartans — this time in the second round with Michigan State as a 7 seed. Virginia earned another 1 seed and made it to the Elite Eight in 2016, but squandered a 15-point second-half lead to lose to No. 10 seed Syracuse and miss out on the Final Four.
Combine all that with the UMBC loss and you had a growing belief that Tony Bennett’s brand of basketball just couldn’t get the job done in March. Of course, it’s far from the first time a coach has been branded a March flopper and then turned the narrative.
Bo Ryan’s Wisconsin Badgers were a lock for the NCAA Tournament every single year but couldn’t make deep runs. Until they made back-to-back Final Fours. Roy Williams was one of the country’s premier coaches at Kansas but just couldn’t win the big one. Then he racked up three national championships at North Carolina. Jay Wright’s Villanova Wildcats were a team you could count on to flame out on the first weekend consistently. Until they won two national titles in three years. Mark Few built a powerhouse at Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference but clearly couldn’t really hang with the big boys once March rolled around. Then they made a run to the national championship game.
You get the picture. Coaches and programs get branded as March chokers all the time. Sometimes there’s a kernel of truth to the critiques, but at the very least those reputations get overblown due to a desire to draw too much from a tournament format that is built with the intent to breed chaos and upsets.
As long as Virginia stayed on its current trajectory under Bennett, their March breakthrough was bound to come eventually. But there was no escaping the UMBC loss and the heightened skepticism it wrought.
To their credit, Bennett and his players never tried to run from it. Throughout the 2018-19 season, they acknowledged that it was part of their story and something they’d have to overcome. Even as they rolled to a second consecutive 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, they knew skepticism would exist. Confronting it directly still didn’t necessarily erase the UMBC-induced scar tissue.
Against 16 seed Gardner-Webb, the Cavaliers looked like a team haunted by the demons of 2018 and stumbled out of the gates, trailing by as much as 14 in the first half. Instead of panicking, they composed themselves, cut the deficit to six at halftime and wound up pulling away to win comfortably in the second half.
Wins over Oklahoma and Oregon in the next two rounds sent Virginia to the Elite Eight for the second time under Bennett. That’s where the real fun began.
In the Elite Eight, they ran up against the Purdue Boilermakers and star player Carsen Edwards. In that game, Edwards put up one of the great individual NCAA Tournament performances of all-time, scoring 42 points and burying 10 3-pointers. As he relentlessly buried three after three in the second half, you could’ve forgiven any Virginia fan who felt the college basketball gods had it out for them.
Trailing 70-68 with 5.9 seconds remaining, Virginia’s Ty Jerome missed the second of two free throws, with Mamadi Diakite tipping the loose ball into the backcourt. It was corralled by teammate Kihei Clark. Rather than force up a desperate three from half court, Clark wisely whipped a pass to an open Diakite, who buried a basket at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
The Cavaliers outscored Purdue 10-5 in the extra session to punch their ticket to the program’s first Final Four since 1984.
In their semifinal matchup against Auburn, Virginia let a double-digit lead slip away late and were left in desperation mode again. After a controversial missed double dribble kept their hopes alive, the Cavaliers got the ball in to Kyle Guy with 1.5 seconds left trailing 62-60. Guy hoisted up a three that was off the mark, but Auburn was called for a shooting foul. Guy sunk all three free throws to hand Virginia a dramatic 63-62 victory and a spot in the national championship against Texas Tech.
In the title game, they once again blew a late double-digit lead and were left scrambling in the last minute. Down 68-65 in the late stages of regulation, it was De’Andre Hunter to the rescue this time. He buried a game-tying three with 12.9 seconds to go to force OT. The Cavaliers outscored the Red Raiders 17-9 in overtime to cap off an incredible run to the school’s first national championship.
This isn’t to suggest it was some sort of Cinderella run to a championship like eighth-seeded Villanova in 1985. After all, Virginia was a 1 seed and the favorites in each of its games in the tournament. But the way they won those last three games is surreal.
The Diakite buzzer beater, the Guy free throws, the Hunter three — the odds of all those working out in Virginia’s favor and leading to victories had to be miniscule. And that’s before you add the incredible narrative booster of the Cavaliers coming off one of the most infamous upsets in sports history the year prior.
If the 2020 NCAA Tournament hadn’t been cancelled, Virginia would’ve been a real longshot to defend its national championship or make another Final Four run. That said, the Cavaliers were riding an eight-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament and would’ve been a team absolutely no one would’ve wanted to draw in the Big Dance.
Like so many teams, they’ll be left wondering what could’ve been in March. But until the ball is tipped again, whenever that might be, at least they can continue to reminisce about a championship run for the ages that’ll never quite be replicated.
