RASTALL COLUMN: Remembering Virginia’s improbable run to a national championship one year later

UMBC didn’t just beat Virginia in that game — it was a straight up humiliation.

After a halftime tie, the Retrievers pulled away in the second half. It didn’t take a miraculous buzzer beater to pull off the historic upset. It was clear with quite a bit of time still remaining that it would be the night we finally saw a 16 seed beat a 1 seed for the first time in 136 tries.

Jairus Lyles scored 28 points, the Retrievers made 12 of 24 3-pointers and UMBC breezed to a stunning 74-54 win.

Whatever team that eventually earned the dubious distinction of being the first 1 seed to fall to a 16 seed was going to obviously take some major lumps for it. But if it had been someone like Duke or North Carolina, it’s hard to imagine any sort of serious discourse as to whether the loss said something deeper about their coaches and programs. The same could not be said for Virginia.

After the UMBC loss, there was no shortage of people treating it as a referendum on Virginia head coach Tony Bennett and his style of basketball. Bennett had turned the Cavaliers into a powerhouse under his watch, but that hadn’t yet translated into NCAA Tournament success.