RASTALL COLUMN: Remembering Wisconsin’s top March Madness moments of the 2010s

Coming off an outright regular-season Big Ten title, the general consensus seemed to be that the Badgers still needed to win the Big Ten Tournament to completely secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. To do it, they were tasked with facing Michigan State in the championship game in what turned out to be the last-ever meeting between Bo Ryan and Tom Izzo.

Things were starting look bleak for the Badgers when the Spartans pushed their lead out to 11 with under eight minutes left in the second half. But before they could even hit the next media timeout, Wisconsin had completely erased that lead.

The game settled into a thrilling back-and-forth affair featuring big play after big play for the remainder of regulation before eventually heading to overtime knotted up at 69-69. It was the first and remains the only Big Ten Tournament championship game to go to OT. Therefore Wisconsin is still the only school to score points in overtime of a Big Ten Tournament title game.

The Badgers outscored the Spartans 11-0 in the extra session to wrap up the tourney title and secure an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed. With Bo Ryan stepping down the following December, it meant the end of the Bo Ryan-Tom Izzo rivalry that helped define Big Ten basketball for a decade and a half.