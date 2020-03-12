RASTALL COLUMN: Wisconsin basketball's miraculous Big Ten title run feels like a turning point

From the moment the final buzzer sounded on Wisconsin’s first-round loss to Oregon during the NCAA Tournament last March, the 2019-20 season already had the potential to be a difficult transition year for the Badgers.

After all, the program was set to lose one of its best-ever players in Ethan Happ — the focal point of almost everything the team did offensively — as well as another defensive stalwart in Khalil Iverson.

The Badgers did return experience in the backcourt and had Ohio State transfer Micah Potter on the way to shore up the frontcourt alongside Nate Reuvers, but post-Happ growing pains seemed inevitable to at least some degree.

Just on the basis of all that with no further context, the idea of Wisconsin capturing a share of the Big Ten regular-season title during the 2019-20 season would’ve probably gotten you laughed out of a room if you brought it up. To have pulled it off given everything the program has endured both on and off the court since being unceremoniously dumped from the 2019 NCAA Tournament by the 12th-seeded Ducks seems like an overzealous optimist’s pipe dream.