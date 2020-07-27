UW MEN'S BASKETBALL: A look back at the Badgers' 2010 recruiting class

Recruiting season is seemingly lasting forever this year, and it’s been great to the University of Wisconsin football and men's basketball teams. But that success always comes with a reminder that recruiting rankings don’t really mean much here. Unless a school signs the top-tier, sure-fire pros, it’s hard to get a significant read on how good their class is.
For almost every program in the country, the recruiting story isn't told until the athletes have a couple years on campus. Take the UW men’s basketball team’s 2010 recruiting class — a group that came in with negative fanfare and left as some of the winningest players in program history.
Future NBA players Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker took the Badgers to the next level, but the inaugural members of UW’s back-to-back trips to the Final Four weren't necessarily welcomed with open arms. The 2010 recruiting class — Evan Anderson, Ben Brust, Duje Dukan and Josh Gasser — arrived on campus amid disappointment. Following the fourth-seeded Badgers suffering an 87-69 loss to No. 12 Cornell in the second round of the 2010 NCAA tournament, fans were openly expressing frustration over the UW's slow style of play and difficulties recruiting the state’s top prep players.
The feelings of disappointment were in large part due to Vander Blue, a rare Madison native that committed to Wisconsin and had the ability to make a difference in the Big Ten Conference. The Madison Memorial alum decommitted in Oct. 2009 and later signed with in-state rival Marquette, where fellow Memorial alum and highly-regarded recruit Jeronne Maymon had signed the previous year. The UW's 2009 recruiting class was also nearly wiped out immediately, as Diamond Taylor and Jeremy Glover were kicked off the team as freshman, leaving Mike Bruesewitz as the only member of his class.
Despite the adversity, the Badgers found a successful alternate route to success. Blue's UW scholarship eventually went to Brust, an Illinois native who filled out a four-player class that already included Anderson, Dukan and Gasser. All three-star recruits, the group was ranked the seventh-best class in the 11-team Big Ten Conference, according to 247Sports. It's what happened once they got to Madison that helped the Badgers reach the highest highs in the program's modern history.
Here's a look at how each of those Class of 2010 recruits progressed throughout their time in Madison:
Evan Anderson
Anderson, the No. 2-ranked player in Wisconsin, was the highest-ranked member of UW's 2010 class. After a redshirt season in 2010-11, the 6-foot-11 Eau Claire North alum never appeared to feel comfortable around the rim or develop into the tall outside threat that the swing offense typically utilizes. Still, he stayed involved with what was a very tight-knit team, sticking around for four years and averaging 0.5 points and 0.3 rebounds in 40 appearances before leaving the program after the 2013-14 season with one year of eligibility left.
Duje Dukan
Dukan, a three-star small forward out of Deerfield, Ill., took some time to find his role — a well-worn path in former head coach Bo Ryan’s system. The 6-foot-10 forward appeared in 21 games through his first two seasons, averaging just 1.9 minutes per game as a freshman and 3.2 as a sophomore. A redshirt season in 2012-13 after a bout with mononucleosis set Dukan up to play a bigger role later in his career. He made a modest jump in 2013-14, playing in all 38 games and averaging 2.8 points and 1.5 minutes in 8.1 minutes as the Badgers’ breakthrough season ended with a heartbreaking national semifinal loss to Kentucky.
Dukan’s role changed as much as Badger between the 2014 and 2015 Final Four runs. He developed into an outside threat and trustworthy presence on the way to averaging 4.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game. He secured his spot in the rotation early, averaging 8.4 points per game on 42.1% percent 3-point shooting in the first five games of the season as the Badgers let the nation know they were a national title threat. Dukan finished his college career with five points and three rebounds in the 68-63 loss to Duke in the national championship.
Since becoming a professional, Dukan has bounced around a variety of leagues, including tallying six points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in his lone NBA game — with the Sacramento Kings in 2015-16.
Ben Brust
Brust was gone by the time the Badgers made their second ever trip to the national title game — as he graduated on time in 2014.
The 6-foot-1 guard from Hawthorn Woods, Ill. showed his offensive ability immediately for a pair of offensively challenged UW teams early in the decade. However, he had to adjust to college basketball and Ryan's system — not playing significant minutes until he rounded out his game, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Brust played 3.0 minutes per game in 15 games as a freshman, then averaged 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 21.4 minutes per game in 36 games off the bench as a sophomore. He started the final 73 game of his career — averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal as a junior in 2012-13 and 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals as a senior in 2013-14. Brust was the second-leading scorer on the 2014 Final Four team, trailing only Kaminsky’s 13.9 points per game as the Badgers made it to the final weekend of the season for the first time since 1999-2000.
Brust shot 41.2% from the floor, 38.7% from the 3-point line and 82.7% from the free-throw line over the course of his career. He also had some memorable moments, including the half-court buzzer beater that forced overtime in an eventual 65-62 home win over Michigan on Feb. 9, 2013. He graduated with 235 career 3-pointers, a UW record until Bronson Koenig broke it in 2017.
Josh Gasser
While his teammates in the 2010 recruiting class took a winding path through UW’s system, Gasser was seemingly entrenched in his role — playing between 28.1 and 34.1 minutes per game each season. That consistency allowed the 6-foot-4 guard to compile numbers. The Port Washington native averaged 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 45.2% shooting during a career in which he joined the 1,000-point club and set school records for starts (144), minutes played (4,774), games played (148) and wins (132).
Those stats take time. Gasser had that time thanks to defensive ability that made him one of the rare freshman to step in immediately and contribute under Ryan. He averaged 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists while starting 30 of 34 games in 2010-11. That freshman year also brought a school record, as he became the first UW player to record a triple-double when he had 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a 78-46 win over Northwestern on Jan. 23, 2011.
Gasser knew his role and what he did well, which was a little bit of everything. And he did it for a long time, even after missing the entire 2012-13 season due to a knee injury. He averaged a career-high 8.8 points per game as a junior, a career-best 4.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore, a career-high 2.2 assists per game as a freshman and a career-high 0.8 steals per game as a senior. Upon returning from his knee injury, he averaged 8.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists as a junior and 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals per game as a senior.
He also had his nose in many big moments over those final two years, including Kentucky’s Aaron Harrison hitting a back-breaking 3-pointer over his outstretched arm in the Final Four to diving into the media table to save the ball in the 2015 Big Ten championship win over Michigan State.
A solid fit
While the individuals that made up UW's Class of 2010 never played far above their recruiting rankings, they meshed well and formed the core of what the 2013-15 Badgers grew around. The Badgers added Kaminsky, Traevon Jackson, George Marshall and Jarrod Uthoff in 2011; Dekker and Zak Showalter in 2012; and Koenig, Nigel Hayes, Vitto Brown, Riley Dearring, Jordan Hill and Aaron Moesch in 2013. That's a blueprint at a program like Wisconsin — string a number of recruiting classes together, and fill them with competitive players who would build upon each other. It's that on-campus improvement, which started with the Class of 2010, that had the Badgers humming in the middle of the decade.
