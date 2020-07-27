UW MEN'S BASKETBALL: A look back at the Badgers' 2010 recruiting class

Dukan’s role changed as much as Badger between the 2014 and 2015 Final Four runs. He developed into an outside threat and trustworthy presence on the way to averaging 4.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game. He secured his spot in the rotation early, averaging 8.4 points per game on 42.1% percent 3-point shooting in the first five games of the season as the Badgers let the nation know they were a national title threat. Dukan finished his college career with five points and three rebounds in the 68-63 loss to Duke in the national championship.

Since becoming a professional, Dukan has bounced around a variety of leagues, including tallying six points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in his lone NBA game — with the Sacramento Kings in 2015-16.

Ben Brust

Brust was gone by the time the Badgers made their second ever trip to the national title game — as he graduated on time in 2014.

The 6-foot-1 guard from Hawthorn Woods, Ill. showed his offensive ability immediately for a pair of offensively challenged UW teams early in the decade. However, he had to adjust to college basketball and Ryan's system — not playing significant minutes until he rounded out his game, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.