UW MEN'S BASKETBALL: Veteran Badgers seemingly prepared to weather strange offseason

There's no blueprint for teams returning to action after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Old, young, experienced, healthy — no one knows what qualities will be beneficial after a four-plus month period that impacted every aspect of the sports and fitness industries.
Wisconsin teams will all be in different scenarios when they come out of their extended breaks. The Milwaukee Bucks had the best record in the NBA the past two seasons, the Milwaukee Brewers brought in a number of newcomers in the hopes of continuing their recent success, the University of Wisconsin football team is always a model of consistency, and the Green Bay Packers are dealing with severe interruption to head coach Matt LaFleur’s second offseason.
But the most interesting angle from a Wisconsin aspect may be the UW men’s basketball team, which is one the most veteran programs in the country with seven seniors on the 16-player roster. It’ll be interesting to see where the Badgers stands when — and if — they return this winter.
On the surface, the Badgers are in a great position — and there's no reason to think they haven’t had a productive offseason.
They were going to have an advantage going into 2020-21 under normal circumstances, as seniors Trevor Anderson, Brad Davison, Aleem Ford, Walt McGrory, Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers and D’Mitrik Trice lead one of the most experienced groups in the nation. The Badgers also boast one of the strongest team identities in the country, which will likely be crucial after an offseason in which some less-developed programs missed opportunities to work new guys into the system.
After a turbulent start to 2019-20, the Badgers’ identity was solidified with an eight-game, season-ending winning streak that brought their record to 21-10 record and earned a share of the Big Ten title. The team seemingly bought in, and the national media followed, making the Badgers mainstays in many top-10 preseason rankings for 2020-21.
Despite the success and attention, the players were left hungry when the 2019-20 season was cut short before they could carry their momentum into the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. Davison recently told UWBadgers.com that the time off has left him refreshed, but “I’ve still got that fire in my stomach.”
That hunger doesn’t mean much without experience. Davison, Trice, Ford and Reuvers have all been playing significant minutes since they were freshmen, with Trice joining the rotation in 2016-17 and the rest filling roles in a down 2017-18 season that saw UW miss the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1998. They never came out of the lineup, ensuring that the seniors know exactly where they fit in UW's system and what they could spend the offseason working on.
The six highly-regarded freshmen — Jonathan Davis, Jordan Davis, Lorne Bowman II, Carter Gilmore, Ben Carlson and Steven Crowl — don’t have that familiarity. But they don't need it yet, as the high number of seniors will allow the Badgers to work any newcomers into the rotation.
It’s the sophomore and junior classes that have likely missed out on the most development development during the pandemic. The Badgers don’t really have that group, as Tyler Wahl was the only freshman or sophomore to receive significant playing time last season. He’ll likely continue to do the dirty work while taking on a slightly larger role this year.
History has shown that a veteran Wisconsin team is dangerous. Despite the departures of Brevin Pritzl, Kobe King, Michael Ballard, Courtland Cuevas and Samad Qawi, the Badgers could theoretically play the upcoming season exactly how they played the final eight games of 2019-20.
They are returning 77.3% of their minutes, 78.5% of their points, 83.4% of their rebounds and 86.1% of their assists from last season. That’s not as high as the 82% of points that carried over from the 2014 to 2015 Final Four teams, but it’s a huge percentage in this era of college basketball.
That’s been a recent recipe for success. While one-and-done freshmen were seemingly primed to take over the game, freshman-heavy teams have struggled to break through as of late. The last three national champions, Virginia, Villanova and North Carolina, have been veteran-laden programs with motivation after difficult losses the year before. Wisconsin’s seniors will have to take that same approach in order to take another step forward in 2020-21.
