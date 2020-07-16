UW MEN'S BASKETBALL: Veteran Badgers seemingly prepared to weather strange offseason

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There's no blueprint for teams returning to action after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Old, young, experienced, healthy — no one knows what qualities will be beneficial after a four-plus month period that impacted every aspect of the sports and fitness industries.

Wisconsin teams will all be in different scenarios when they come out of their extended breaks. The Milwaukee Bucks had the best record in the NBA the past two seasons, the Milwaukee Brewers brought in a number of newcomers in the hopes of continuing their recent success, the University of Wisconsin football team is always a model of consistency, and the Green Bay Packers are dealing with severe interruption to head coach Matt LaFleur’s second offseason.

But the most interesting angle from a Wisconsin aspect may be the UW men’s basketball team, which is one the most veteran programs in the country with seven seniors on the 16-player roster. It’ll be interesting to see where the Badgers stands when — and if — they return this winter.

On the surface, the Badgers are in a great position — and there's no reason to think they haven’t had a productive offseason.