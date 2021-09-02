Portage Girls Basketball Club starting registration for first-ever Lil' Warrior League

Following a successful camp this summer, the Portage Girls Basketball Club will be hosting its first-ever Lil’ Warrior League beginning in October.

According to a release sent to the Daily Register, the Lil’ Warrior League “is an opportunity for 3rd through 6th grade girls to learn the game of basketball through fundamental skill practice, group competition and game play.”

Teams will practice together once per week for an hour-and-a-half, and play one 30-minute game per weekend. In addition to game play, teams will participate in skills competitions, which combined with games, will take approximately one hour.

Registration will be held on Sept. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at Bartels Middle School, and Sept. 11 from 9-11 a.m. at Bartels Middle School. If you are unable to attend registration, email portagegirlsbasketballclub@gmail.com or visit portage.recdesk.com and click on the sports orgs page.

All games and practices will be held at Bartels Middle School and the cost is $30 per athlete.

Skills evaluations for signees will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, while practices will be held on Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. for all teams on Oct. 11 and 25, and Nov. 1, 8 and 15. Games will be held between 8 a.m. and noon on Oct. 16 and 30, and Nov. 6, 13 and 20.

