BUCKS: TV announcer Johnson says adding Holiday has keyed first trip to Finals since 1974

Marques Johnson knew the Milwaukee Bucks would be a different team this season with the addition of Jrue Holiday.
It may have taken some time for new roles to be discovered, but the former All-Star seems to have hit the nail on the head as the state embraces for Milwaukee’s return to the NBA Finals on Tuesday.
“To get right to the point of what has made the difference was (general manager) Jon Horst bringing in Jrue Holiday,” Johnson said while discussing the Bucks’ upcoming series with the Phoenix Suns. “I was having a conversation with (fellow television announcer) Jim Paschke two years ago or three years ago about what this team needs, and I told Jim we needed Jrue Holiday. He said, ‘I hadn’t thought of that,’ but he saw it and agreed with me.
“(Holiday) was a bigger version of what we wanted Eric Bledsoe to be. He’d had some playoff success by that time, and I knew of his toughness from being around his family. Once we picked up Jrue Holiday, I knew it would be a move that could take us to the next level.”
Johnson has spent the past six seasons as part of Milwaukee’s broadcasting team with FOX Sports Wisconsin and, now, Bally Sports Wisconsin. He said moves like this made by the front office have been instrumental in the team getting its first chance at a championship in 47 years.
The added toughness of Holiday, P.J. Tucker and Bobby Portis, Johnson said, makes this version of the Bucks different than those from the past and gives it a good chance to win an NBA title for the first time since 1971.
But before delving too deeply into the matchup, the elephant in the room for this series is the availability of Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and his hyper-extended knee from the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks.
Johnson, who averaged 20.1 points and 7.0 rebounds during seven seasons — four as an All-Star — with the Bucks and scored 13,892 points over an 11-season career, expects to see Antetokounmpo on the court after missing the last two-plus games of the 4-2 series win over Atlanta.
“I really believe we will (see him play),” Johnson said. “I was saying all along that we would have seen him if there was a Game 7 (against the Hawks). I’ve watched every possession this team has played for six years, and I talk about Giannis and his elasticity.
“It’s something that’s always amazed me. He takes these falls, ankle sprains, knee injuries where I thought he’d be out a week, three games, four days minimum, two weeks maybe, and he’s come back a lot of times to play the next game. This is something that’s probably happened three to five times since I’ve been here.”
While Antetokounmpo’s presence plays a big role in the eventual outcome, Johnson sees guard play — enter Holiday — being a major factor in the series.
The Suns have probably built their success quicker than most expected, and the process was sped up by the signing of dynamic point guard Chris Paul, who averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds during the regular season and followed it up by averaging 18.1 points, 8.7 rebounds while shooting 40.5% from the 3-point line during the postseason.
While this is his first time playing in the NBA Finals, Paul is a veteran of 123 playoff games during 13 seasons with five teams.
“This is one of the all-time leaders in the history of sports, not just basketball,” Johnson, who helped the Bucks qualify for the Eastern Conference Finals twice, said of Paul. “Everywhere he’s gone, look at the record of the team before he got there and the impact he’s had. You will find remarkable turnarounds.”
The Suns find themselves playing for a championship just two seasons removed from a 19-63 performance. They went 34-39 last season with the change to Monty Williams as coach and continued emergence of Devin Booker as an elite scorer before surprising many and bringing in Paul via trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He is on top of his game after eliminating the Los Angeles Clippers — one of his former teams — with a 41-point performance in the Western Conference Finals, and the job of controlling him likely falls to Holiday.
“This matchup is going to be one of the most phenomenal point guard matchups that we have seen in a while,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be key for the Bucks to be able to not stop Chris but be able to control him as much as possible (and keeping him) from having a major impact on the outcome of the game.”
That’s where the Holiday’s physicality enters the picture. Johnson said Milwaukee’s defense against Phoenix’s guards
“Back when Jason Kidd was the coach, (the Bucks) had a game down in New Orleans, and (Holiday) just beat up our guards,” he said. “He physically abused them the whole game, and it was one of the most impressive, physically intimidating performances that I have ever seen from a guard.
“He was a guy we really needed to play with the other guys we already had like Giannis, Khris (Middleton) and everyone else. A guy like that can be the one move that makes a difference.”