BUCKS: TV announcer Johnson says adding Holiday has keyed first trip to Finals since 1974

Marques Johnson knew the Milwaukee Bucks would be a different team this season with the addition of Jrue Holiday.

It may have taken some time for new roles to be discovered, but the former All-Star seems to have hit the nail on the head as the state embraces for Milwaukee’s return to the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

“To get right to the point of what has made the difference was (general manager) Jon Horst bringing in Jrue Holiday,” Johnson said while discussing the Bucks’ upcoming series with the Phoenix Suns. “I was having a conversation with (fellow television announcer) Jim Paschke two years ago or three years ago about what this team needs, and I told Jim we needed Jrue Holiday. He said, ‘I hadn’t thought of that,’ but he saw it and agreed with me.

“(Holiday) was a bigger version of what we wanted Eric Bledsoe to be. He’d had some playoff success by that time, and I knew of his toughness from being around his family. Once we picked up Jrue Holiday, I knew it would be a move that could take us to the next level.”

Johnson has spent the past six seasons as part of Milwaukee’s broadcasting team with FOX Sports Wisconsin and, now, Bally Sports Wisconsin. He said moves like this made by the front office have been instrumental in the team getting its first chance at a championship in 47 years.