Coach, fans from area share thoughts on Bucks winning first NBA championship in 50 years

Chances are, no Milwaukee Bucks fan will ever forget where they were when the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, clinching the franchise’s first championship in 50 years.
Mark Fahey sure won’t. He was there.
In fact, he was sitting 11 rows behind the basket, in section 101.
He was more than just there. He was practically courtside.
The Portage resident was among the sellout crowd of 17,397 people at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee who, officially, were part of history when the Bucks closed out their 105-98 victory over the Suns.
“It was just like, ‘Holy cow, we actually did it!’” he said of what went through his mind as the time on the scoreboard turned to all zeroes. “The confetti came down and everything and it was like, ‘Is this real?’
“It’s really just kind of starting to sink in now, with (watching) the parade.”
The parade was Thursday, going from the shores of Lake Michigan, down Wisconsin Avenue, up Water Street and over to the Deer District.
More than 100,000 fans lined the parade route.
Tens of thousands more waited at the end of the route for the celebration ceremony, where they heard their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who two days earlier poured in 50 points, collected 14 rebounds and blocked five shots in one of the greatest championship-clinching performances of all-time, say this:
“Milwaukee, we did it baby! We did it! We did it, man. This is our city — this is our city, man. We did it. It’s unbelievable.”
Yes, Milwaukee is our city. In our state.
And the Bucks are our team.
From outhouse to penthouse
Fahey grew up in Portage, graduated from Portage High School in 1985, played basketball at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and then returned to Portage after college.
He went to his first Bucks game in 1990, and he’s been hooked ever since.
Believe it or not — because there wasn’t much to rave about in the 1990s and until 2019, it had been since 2001 when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals that the Bucks last won playoff series — there are a lot of people like Fahey.
Diehards. They stood by the Bucks side throughout all the lean years.
And Tom Steinhorst from Baraboo is another one of them.
Steinhorst, a 1976 Baraboo High School graduate who coached the BHS boys basketball team from the 1990-91 season until stepping down after the 2011-12 season, remembers the Bucks last championship, in 1971.
He was in middle school, and he sees a lot of similarities between what the Bucks did this season and what Lew Alcindor — later, the former UCLA All-American would change his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — Oscar Robertson, Bob Dandridge and current Bucks TV analyst Jon McGlocklin did 50 years ago.
“They saw what Lew Alcindor was, they went out and got Oscar Robertson — it was kind of like getting Jrue Holiday — and they said, ‘We’re going to go for this; we’re going to try and win this thing while we have a chance.’
“Everybody knew Lew Alcindor wasn’t going to stay in Milwaukee forever.”
Alcindor did, indeed, force a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers following the 1974-75 season — one season after the Bucks returned to the Finals in 1973-74 but lost to the Boston Celtics. And while the Bucks made the playoffs three more times that decade and every year in the 1980s, they could never get past the conference finals, three times falling short of the chance to play for another championship.
Having signed a long-term deal before this season, Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, might be in Milwaukee forever.
And even if they don’t win another championship, Steinhorst knows having the 6-foot-11, charismatically humble star from Greece in the fold means they’ll at least have a chance for a long time to come.
Just like the San Antonio Spurs did throughout the 2000s and into the 2010s with Tim Duncan as their star. The Spurs, by the way, happen to be coached by Gregg Popovich, who from 1996-97 until 2012-13 had as his assistant coach the Bucks current head coach, Mike Budenholzer.
Popovich and Budenholzer won four championships together — in 1999, 2003, 2005 and 2007.
“Giannis could be that Duncan as far as just, consistency. When you have a healthy Giannis and (Khris) Middleton and Holiday, you’re always going to be respectable — and I’m so happy about the fact they’re respectable,” Steinhorst said. “It’s so cool seeing them on Good Morning America, and seeing what happened (winning the championship). But just to have them be in the conversation as respectable the last three years has been so much fun because it gives you a reason to turn on the TV. Even my wife’s not an NBA fan and she’s watching the Bucks. It’s been pretty cool to see.”
Xs and Os, and intangibles
Being the coach that he is, Steinhorst doesn’t just watch the games. He watches them with a critical eye.
“I find myself having the coach’s perspective,” he said, “and not the fan’s perspective.”
What, then, was the key to the Bucks being able to overcome a 2-0 series deficit to win the championship in six games?
“Not panicking when everything was going right for Phoenix (to start the series),” said Steinhorst, who still texts during most every game with his high school classmates Dave Statz and Pat Stack, both Bucks fans as long as Steinhorst. “The thing the Bucks do to people, and did to people throughout the year and in the playoffs, is they never panicked and they just kind of figured it out.”
They did just that, winning 120-100 in Game 3.
Winning Game 5 on the road to go up 3-2 in the series was big, and winning Game 6 was of course the biggest of all.
But no team has ever come back from down 3-0 to win the championship, so it’s likely that nothing would have mattered much at all had the Bucks not won Game 3 first.
“You know now that you can beat them,” Steinhorst said of what that Game 3 win meant mentally. “Sometimes there’s that doubt in your mind like, ‘Man, are they playing so good that we can’t beat them?’
“When they won that game, I think it just gave them confidence that they can turn this around.”
Once they had momentum, everything started to fall into place — and while Antetokounmpo was the Finals MVP and Middleton and Holiday were reliable co-stars, the momentum continued in large part because of role players like Brook Lopez, Steinhorst said.
“My daughter lives in Portland, Oregon, and when Lopez was on the Trail Blazers, they loved him in the city of Portland. He was doing commercials and he was just a big goof. But he’s a solid player,” Steinhorst said. “And selfless. The night he scored 33 (in a 123-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals) when Giannis didn’t play, it showed what he could do. And yet he’ll take a backseat and play 18 minutes if that’s what it takes — and be totally happy with that.
“And they had so many of those guys who were OK with their roles.”
Small part along the way
Fans all over the state have all kinds of different memories of cheering on the Bucks over the years. That’s their role.
But Tim Dworak, a teacher at Columbus High School and star for the UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball team in the early 2000s, actually got to try out for the team, in 2003.
“It’s a lifelong dream come true, being asked to go to an NBA tryout — especially when basketball is one of the things you dedicate a lot of your time to. Being able to have a reward like that — it was an honor to do that,” the Kewaunee native said. “It was three days of tryouts, three practices a day for three hours. We practiced from 8 to 11 and then we came back from 1 to 4 and then we went from 6 to 9 for the first two days, and then I think we had two of those sessions the third day.
“That’s a large amount of practice in a short amount of time.”
It was a post-draft tryout the year the Bucks selected T.J. Ford from the University of Texas with the eighth pick overall, and Dworak said 18 people were invited to the tryout.
“I know there was one other (NCAA) Division III player from Eau Claire that was invited, but then everyone else was a Division II or a Division I player,” he said. “I believe they only kept one player from that tryout to play in the summer league.”
Dworak wasn’t that one player. But that opportunity he got 18 years ago does make him, in some small way, a part of Bucks history.
And that means, in some small way, he’s also part of this championship.
“You get a little bit more feeling of pride because that’s not something that a lot of people get the opportunity to do,” he said. “Being able to try out for your home state’s team and then following them the last couple years — especially after they drafted Giannis and watching his progression as a player and watching Middleton’s progression as a player — there’s a sense of pride like, ‘Hey, I was able to lace it up with possibly some of those guys at a tryout.”
Adding to what makes this championship special for Dworak is that he got to watch it with his two sons, Austin, 9, and Aiden, who turned 12 on Wednesday, a day after the Bucks clinched the title.
“We just got home from a long road trip. We went out to the East coast for eight or nine days and we just arrived back home middle afternoon that day. I powered through and even though I was a little tired from the drive, I was able to watch the whole game,” Tim said. “As big of a sports fan as I am, I’m going to remember what I was doing. I was watching it with my two sons. Will they ever see that again?
“Seeing how excited they were for the Bucks to win the championship, it’s just a great feeling. I get to see it from a different side — rather than just as a fan but also as a dad, and seeing their excitement, too, for their home state winning a championship.”
Along for the ride
Fahey got to see it in person. With his wife Jean, nephew Ryan Fahey and friend Scott Bublitz.
The tickets were Mark’s. He was able to purchase them for their face value of $250 each because he had a season ticket package — he didn’t have tickets for every home game, but rather a package of select tickets — which is something he’s been doing every year going back to the mid-1990s.
The thought of selling those four tickets to Tuesday’s game never crossed his mind, not even with how much they were being bought for on the secondary market on ticket exchanges like StubHub and SeatGeek.
“I think the people next to me paid $4,000 apiece for their tickets,” he said.
Throughout the playoffs Mark took various different friends and family members to games, including his 10-year-old son Wesely to Game 3 of the Finals and his 83-year-old mother in law Carol Deans to Game 5 of the conference finals.
His daughter, Addison, also went to a game with him in the first round against the Miami Heat but a number of scheduling conflicts, including the fact she was on the Portage High School varsity softball team this spring as a freshman, prevented her from going to any others.
All those games he’s been to over the years, all the losing seasons, all the mediocre seasons, the heartbreak in 2001 when the Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the conference finals and there Mark was in Fiserv Forum with the game tied at 77 to start the fourth quarter.
The team’s long awaited championship was so close. So close.
“I was like, ‘Alright, are we going to do it?’” he said. “We stood the whole game, if you saw that (on TV), and you’re living and dying on every possession.
“The clock was just melting away at the end and I was like, ‘Holy cow, we’re going to do this!’”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.