Coach, fans from area share thoughts on Bucks winning first NBA championship in 50 years

Dworak wasn’t that one player. But that opportunity he got 18 years ago does make him, in some small way, a part of Bucks history.

And that means, in some small way, he’s also part of this championship.

“You get a little bit more feeling of pride because that’s not something that a lot of people get the opportunity to do,” he said. “Being able to try out for your home state’s team and then following them the last couple years — especially after they drafted Giannis and watching his progression as a player and watching Middleton’s progression as a player — there’s a sense of pride like, ‘Hey, I was able to lace it up with possibly some of those guys at a tryout.”

Adding to what makes this championship special for Dworak is that he got to watch it with his two sons, Austin, 9, and Aiden, who turned 12 on Wednesday, a day after the Bucks clinched the title.

“We just got home from a long road trip. We went out to the East coast for eight or nine days and we just arrived back home middle afternoon that day. I powered through and even though I was a little tired from the drive, I was able to watch the whole game,” Tim said. “As big of a sports fan as I am, I’m going to remember what I was doing. I was watching it with my two sons. Will they ever see that again?