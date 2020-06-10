RASTALL COLUMN: Milwaukee Bucks getting a crack at finishing their dream season under COVID-19 cloud

Nine Eastern Conference teams and 13 Western Conference teams will be part of the return plan. If the ninth-place team is within four games of the eighth-place team in either conference at the conclusion of the regular season, there will be a play-in round to determine the eighth seed in either conference where that criteria is met.

For the Bucks, this eight-game regular season means very little in the way of playoff implications given that they currently sit 6.5 games ahead of Toronto for the top seed in the East. But after what will have been a hiatus lasting over four months at that point, those eight games will obviously be vital for the team to kick off the rust and attempt to rediscover the brilliant chemistry that made them the best team in the NBA this season.

Before this return plan was officially approved, there were other ideas being kicked around by the league. One prominent such plan would have featured an immediate leap into the postseason with playoff seeding based on overall league records and not separated by conferences. In that scenario, the Bucks would’ve likely had to go through both the Clippers and the Lakers to get an NBA title. By comparison, this plan is much more favorable to them.