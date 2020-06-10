RASTALL COLUMN: Milwaukee Bucks getting a crack at finishing their dream season under COVID-19 cloud

If you’re a Wisconsin sports fan, one of the most disheartening fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic was the 2019-20 NBA season being brought to a halt.
The Milwaukee Bucks were in the midst of one of the great regular seasons in NBA history, sitting with a league-best 53-12 record and an average point differential of +11.29 (that’d be the fifth-highest mark in NBA history) when everything was shutdown.
Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo somehow only continued to get better and started to become more of a threat from 3-point range. Khris Middleton, on the heels of a contract extension last offseason that many Bucks fans derided, was on pace for a 50/40/90 season and staked his claim as one of the Eastern Conference’s top players. Milwaukee’s supporting cast meshed almost perfectly in Year 2 of coach Mike Budenholzer’s system.
After going 60-22 and coming up just two wins shy of an NBA Finals appearance last season, the Bucks had only improved and were championship favorites. The coronavirus pandemic threatened to cut their dream season short without a shot at exorcising the demons from last year’s Eastern Conference Finals meltdown against the Raptors.
But earlier this month, the NBA’s Board of Governors approved a 22-team return plan tentatively set to begin Friday, July 31 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Under this plan, an eight-game regular season will be held prior to the postseason to determine playoff seeding.
Nine Eastern Conference teams and 13 Western Conference teams will be part of the return plan. If the ninth-place team is within four games of the eighth-place team in either conference at the conclusion of the regular season, there will be a play-in round to determine the eighth seed in either conference where that criteria is met.
For the Bucks, this eight-game regular season means very little in the way of playoff implications given that they currently sit 6.5 games ahead of Toronto for the top seed in the East. But after what will have been a hiatus lasting over four months at that point, those eight games will obviously be vital for the team to kick off the rust and attempt to rediscover the brilliant chemistry that made them the best team in the NBA this season.
Before this return plan was officially approved, there were other ideas being kicked around by the league. One prominent such plan would have featured an immediate leap into the postseason with playoff seeding based on overall league records and not separated by conferences. In that scenario, the Bucks would’ve likely had to go through both the Clippers and the Lakers to get an NBA title. By comparison, this plan is much more favorable to them.
However, there are some inherent drawbacks. Teams like the Bucks and the Lakers lose the benefit of home-court advantage with all games being played at a neutral site with no fans. But there is clearly no way around that.
There is also the great unknown question regarding how this long layoff will affect each individual team. Before play was stopped, the Bucks had just endured the first three-game losing streak of the Budenholzer era, Giannis was dealing with a minor knee issue and George Hill was sidelined with a groin injury. For a team that’s tied with the Houston Rockets for the oldest roster in the NBA by average age, the time off could conceivably help them more than most.
Of course, there’s a flip side to that. The Bucks were such a finely tuned machine this season that regularly decimated everyone in their path. Giannis barely had to play the fourth quarter in most games due to their routine routing of opponents. They’re pretty much guaranteed to still be among the title favorites once play resumes, but what if they can’t recapture that level of dominance? What if Khris Middleton can’t maintain his incredible level of play?
We’ve never experienced anything quite like this in the NBA or any other sport, so we truly don’t know what to expect when basketball returns. From Milwaukee’s perspective, they’ll hope the new NBA landscape looks quite similar to the one before the shutdown.
All of this discussion has focused mostly on the basketball side of things without really touching the elephant in the room: is the NBA’s return really worth it?
The league will naturally do what it can to avoid any sizable coronavirus outbreaks with a robust testing infrastructure, but there is only so much they can realistically do to tamp down the virus.
It takes a large number of people to pull off basketball’s return beyond just the players and coaching staffs. Players, coaches and general personnel contracting COVID-19 seems like a matter of when, not if. The coronavirus certainly hasn’t gone anywhere in the months since the NBA halted play.
There is a very real possibility that some players and coaches will opt out. If they don’t have any underlying health conditions, NBA players aren’t in a high-risk category for dying from COVID-19. But we also still don’t know all the long-term effects of the virus yet and what sort of impact a particularly serious case could have on an athlete even if their life isn’t necessarily at risk.
Then there are older coaches like Gregg Popovich and Mike D’Antoni who are in that higher-risk category. Is coaching as part of the NBA’s return worth the potentially serious health risks for them in particular?
Selfishly from a strictly fan’s perspective, there is naturally a degree of happiness that the Bucks are getting a chance to make a championship charge after all. Though one can only hope no one pays too big a price for being part of a sport’s return in the age of COVID-19.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
