THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

April 4, 2016
Kris Jenkins made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give second-seeded Villanova a 77-74 win over top-seeded North Carolina in the championship of the 2016 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Jenkins’ 3-pointer came after North Carolina’s Marcus Paige hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining. Villanova’s Phil Booth and Jenkins scored 20 and 14 points, respectively. Paige finished with a game-high 21 points.
April 4, 2011
Kemba Walker and third-seeded Connecticut capped off a postseason streak with a 53-41 win over eighth-seeded Butler in the championship of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Walker led the Huskies with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Shelvin Mack paced Butler with 13 points.
April 4, 1983
Lorenzo Charles’ buzzer-beating tip dunk gave sixth-seeded North Carolina State a 54-52 win over top-seeded Houston in the championship of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Charles caught Derek Whittenburg’s airballed 3-pointer and dunked it to give NC State the second title in program history.
April 4, 1974
Milwaukee Braves slugger Hank Aaron hit his 714th career home run to tie Babe Ruth for the most in the history of Major League Baseball. The record-tying home run came in his first at-bat of the season, as he hit a three-run home run off the Cincinnati Reds’ Jack Billingham. Aaron went on to break Ruth’s record on April 8, and went on to finish his career with 755 home runs.
April 4, 1971
The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most-lopsided wins in team history with a 136-86 home win over the San Francisco Warriors to win the Western Conference Semifinals 4-1. The Bucks went on to win the NBA title, the only one in team history. Milwaukee’s Jon McGlocklin scored a game-high 28 points, while Lew Alcindor (23), Bob Dandridge (19), Bob Boozer (14), Lucius Allen (13), Oscar Robertson (12) and Greg Smith (11) also scored in double figures.
April 4, 1937
Pro golfer Byron Nelson beat Ralph Guldahl by two strokes to win the fourth Masters Tournament at Augusta National in Georgia. Nelson went on to win four more major championships.
