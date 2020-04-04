THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 4, 2016

Kris Jenkins made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give second-seeded Villanova a 77-74 win over top-seeded North Carolina in the championship of the 2016 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Jenkins’ 3-pointer came after North Carolina’s Marcus Paige hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining. Villanova’s Phil Booth and Jenkins scored 20 and 14 points, respectively. Paige finished with a game-high 21 points.

April 4, 2011

Kemba Walker and third-seeded Connecticut capped off a postseason streak with a 53-41 win over eighth-seeded Butler in the championship of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Walker led the Huskies with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Shelvin Mack paced Butler with 13 points.

April 4, 1983

Lorenzo Charles’ buzzer-beating tip dunk gave sixth-seeded North Carolina State a 54-52 win over top-seeded Houston in the championship of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Charles caught Derek Whittenburg’s airballed 3-pointer and dunked it to give NC State the second title in program history.

April 4, 1974