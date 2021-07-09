YOUTH BASKETBALL: Area players make most of chance to work with Badgers legend Brian Butch

“We want to make the kids uncomfortable and do things that they need to work on,” Butch said. “They can go play all the time, but for them, it’s how much are they actually working on their skill set.”

Butch himself has been getting outside of his comfort zone as well. Aside from his camps, which are typically held during June and July, Butch has a daily radio show alongside BJ DeGroot called “BJ and the Bear” on The Score in the Fox Valley, and he has also done color commentary on Big Ten Network.

With his shoes having officially been hung up for four years now, Butch said “my body hasn’t hurt nearly as much, that’s for sure.”

But at the center of everything is still the same 10-foot hoop and orange ball.

“For us, it’s just one of those things where the game grows no matter where you’re at,” Butch said. “I love being able to go to different places, and I love being able to do these things. We get the chance to spread the game that we love and that’s what matters.”

Garry Gard and others certainly are grateful, and hopeful that next year’s potential crop of campers is even bigger.

“Imagine how big this could have been had we had a little more time, and that’s what I’m hoping for next year,” Gard said. “With the excitement we saw this year … we may have to expand it, which is exciting that there’s that many kids and that many parents, willing to bring their kids to a camp where they see the benefit.”

