BLOMBERG COLUMMN: Window closing on MLB season

Remember baseball fans, you heard it here first.
This past weekend ESPN announced that the Major League Baseball Players Association had rejected Major League Baseball's latest proposal to start the stalled 2020 regular season. As I hinted at a couple of weeks ago, the single bone of contention is money. Despite the fact that over two months of regular season play has been lost due to the coronavirus, players adamantly refused to accept a salary cut from MLB.
You would think as we continue to fight a pair of global pandemics -- the coronavirus and racial unrest -- that the players association would be more sympathetic in regards to the current state of our nation and all the economic and emotional hardships endured by us all, and be more willing to make a sacrifice as we all have sacrificed. But apparently that's not the case when it comes to money. As Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell so eloquently put it; "Yeah man, I got to get to get my money. I'm not playing unless I get mine, OK?"
Not OK man. Can anyone in the players association compromise? Why not accept MLB's proposal for now and get on with the season, with the understanding that the balance of whatever money is owed will be paid in the future when the game regains its financial legs? Afteral, it's not that the players won't get paid -- nobody works for free. Rather, as outlined in the proposal they'll be paid in accordance with the shortened season. Assuming of course there is a season. The way things look now, that somewhat open window of opportunity is closing a little more each passing day.
Moving from the dark side of the game to the lighter, the budget-shortened MLB Draft concluded last Thursday evening to rave reviews. Broadcast live on ESPN, to no one's surprise top ranked prospect Spencer Torkelson of the Arizona State Sun Devils was picked No. 1 overall by the Detroit Tigers. An unusually deep draft, several other picks rounding out the top ten could have just as easily been tabbed as No 1s.
Given the 20th pick of the first round, the Milwaukee Brewers made a somewhat startling selection, drafting center fielder Garrett Mitchell of the UCLA Bruins. While the Brewers organization is rich in outfield reserves, it's nearly bankrupt when it comes to starting pitching.
A left-handed hitter with tremendous speed, Mitchell has been forced to clear hurdles along his dash to the major leagues that few ballplayers ever have. As a youngster he was diagnosed with type-1 Diabetes. While other kids his age struggled with their homework, Mitchell was learning how to manage his illness through diet, exercise and medication.
A line drive hitter with some pop, Mitchell batted lead-off for the Bruins, racking up a cumulative batting average of .327 in two full seasons. In the virus-shortened 2020 campaign, through 15 games he was hitting at a .355 clip.
With the game in limbo at both the major and minor league levels, Brewers fans will most likely have to wait until spring training of 2021 before they can see Mitchell in action. When they do, I think they'll like what they see. A highly disciplined athlete, Mitchell has all the skills necessary to succeed at the highest level of the game. Right now, all he lacks is a chance to play. Unfortunately, for Mitchell and other top prospects, their own window of opportunity for 2020 is also rapidly closing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!