BLOMBERG COLUMMN: Window closing on MLB season

Remember baseball fans, you heard it here first.

This past weekend ESPN announced that the Major League Baseball Players Association had rejected Major League Baseball's latest proposal to start the stalled 2020 regular season. As I hinted at a couple of weeks ago, the single bone of contention is money. Despite the fact that over two months of regular season play has been lost due to the coronavirus, players adamantly refused to accept a salary cut from MLB.

You would think as we continue to fight a pair of global pandemics -- the coronavirus and racial unrest -- that the players association would be more sympathetic in regards to the current state of our nation and all the economic and emotional hardships endured by us all, and be more willing to make a sacrifice as we all have sacrificed. But apparently that's not the case when it comes to money. As Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell so eloquently put it; "Yeah man, I got to get to get my money. I'm not playing unless I get mine, OK?"