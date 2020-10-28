BLOMBERG COLUMN: A Dodgers tradition from father to son

For the past couple of weeks, my blood pressure has been up and my doctor is concerned. I take three different BP pills already, and yet my numbers are rising. I told her not to worry, as they would soon return to normal.
You see, I've been through this before, but she seemed unconvinced until I offered this simple explanation: It's the World Series, and the Dodgers are in the thick of it.
My affliction runs in the family. I inherited it from my father, who was born and raised a die-hard Brooklyn Dodgers fan, as everyone in the Borough of Brooklyn, N.Y. was.
As a kid, my dad attended many games. Shortly after I was born, he carried me with pride to the altar of Ebbetts Field just so I could someday say I saw Pee Wee Reese, Roy Campanella, Duke Snider, Jackie Robinson and the rest of the old guard play in person. This passing of the torch was a time honored tradition in Brooklyn, and one that I'm happy to say continues in Los Angeles.
Back in my fathers day, all of Brooklyn lived and died with the success, or lack thereof, of the Dodgers. If the team won, the whole Borough celebrated. When they lost, it was like a death in the family.
In fact, to Dodgers fans of yore and their modern day descendants, the club is truly family. Which is why, back in 1958 when the Dodgers left Brooklyn for Los Angeles, it was like a son or daughter leaving home for good. As sad as that departure was, even sadder was the fact that many of the Brooklynites left behind never recovered from their sense of loss.
Over the years of my childhood, we moved about the country, living in various cities and small towns. While I always cheered the hometown team, my devotion to the Dodgers remained unchanged. Whenever the morning paper arrived, I would fish out the sports section and examine the box scores to see how the Dodgers fared. Otherwise, games broadcast on the radio could always be pulled in, or we could see the Dodgers in person when they came to town.
For a number of years now, my son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter have lived in Los Angeles, Calif. When my wife and I visit them, the first order of business is a trip to Dodger Stadium. The family disease has now been passed to my son. Coincidently or not, the last time the Dodgers won the World Series was 1988, the year my son was born.
While my blood pressure is up, it's nowhere near dangerous levels. In fact, after Clayton Kershaw's gutsy performance in Game 5 of the Fall Classic, lo and behold, my numbers were back to normal. From here on out, its up to the Dodgers to keep them that way.
Heading into Tuesday night's action with Los Angeles up three games to two, all they need is one more win to wrap up the World Series championship, while Tampa Bay must win two straight in the seven-game series. As the home team and with the series lead, the odds favor the Dodgers. But from Brooklyn to Los Angeles — and to Arlington, Texas, where the World Series is being played — Dodgers fans know all too well the agony of being the odds on favorites.
Perhaps this time though, the odds will finally even out in their favor. Then the Dodger nation, as well as my doctor, can finally relax.
