BLOMBERG COLUMN: A Dodgers tradition from father to son

For the past couple of weeks, my blood pressure has been up and my doctor is concerned. I take three different BP pills already, and yet my numbers are rising. I told her not to worry, as they would soon return to normal.

You see, I've been through this before, but she seemed unconvinced until I offered this simple explanation: It's the World Series, and the Dodgers are in the thick of it.

My affliction runs in the family. I inherited it from my father, who was born and raised a die-hard Brooklyn Dodgers fan, as everyone in the Borough of Brooklyn, N.Y. was.

As a kid, my dad attended many games. Shortly after I was born, he carried me with pride to the altar of Ebbetts Field just so I could someday say I saw Pee Wee Reese, Roy Campanella, Duke Snider, Jackie Robinson and the rest of the old guard play in person. This passing of the torch was a time honored tradition in Brooklyn, and one that I'm happy to say continues in Los Angeles.

Back in my fathers day, all of Brooklyn lived and died with the success, or lack thereof, of the Dodgers. If the team won, the whole Borough celebrated. When they lost, it was like a death in the family.