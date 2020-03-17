BLOMBERG COLUMN: A summer without baseball?

Along with all the fans of Major League Baseball, every year I live for Opening Day. It's that promise that gets me through the long, cold winters.

This year, I planned on attending the Milwaukee Brewers home opener on March 26th. The Crew's opponent for that special game was scheduled to be the Chicago Cubs, but that's not going to happen. Presently, MLB is discussing the impact of an extended layoff upon the regular season schedule. Meanwhile, players are left to their own devices concerning work-outs and conditioning. If the season resumes anytime soon they need to be ready.

One player however is ready, and he's making a pitch to others out there. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer recently organized a pick-up Wiffle ball game for charity. His goal is to raise $1 million to benefit all the ballpark employees who are currently out of work due to the virus.

While fans of all sports agonize over the current state of the games, we must remember they are just games. All around the globe people are dying from the coronavirus, despite the best efforts of modern medicine. Here in the United States the virus has yet to peak.

Will there be a Major League Baseball season in 2020? In light of things does it really matter? When it comes to priorities, the world of sports pales in importance to the world itself. Stay safe, stay healthy.