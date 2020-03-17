BLOMBERG COLUMN: A summer without baseball?

Over the course of many years since Major League Baseball's inaugural season of 1869, the grand old game has withstood the assaults of adversities of all kinds. First came World War I, followed by the Black Sox scandal, the Great Depression, WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Collusion, player strikes, cocaine, steroids and illegal performance enhancing drugs, and the current Astros sign-stealing scandal.
Through it all, baseball played on. But now that 151-year streak is in jeopardy, as the game, along with the country, and indeed the world, faces a new unseen threat that may very well grind the collective works of man to a halt; Covid-19, also known as the coronavirus.
How can something so small wreck global havoc? Just a week or so ago, sports fans packed stadiums for NBA, NHL, and other sporting events, while MLB spring training facilities were in full swing. Then the virus hit home, and our lives changed overnight.
In the realm of sports, first the professional ranks suspended their seasons, some cancelling altogether, a move that soon trickled down to the amateur, collegiate and prep levels. To date, there are no sports of any kind being played in the United States.
So what impact does all this have upon our national pastime? Originally, MLB cancelled the remainder of spring training, pushing back opening day by at least two weeks. However, on Monday, as the coronavirus continued to spread, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Opening Day will be pushed back indefinitely.
Along with all the fans of Major League Baseball, every year I live for Opening Day. It's that promise that gets me through the long, cold winters.
This year, I planned on attending the Milwaukee Brewers home opener on March 26th. The Crew's opponent for that special game was scheduled to be the Chicago Cubs, but that's not going to happen. Presently, MLB is discussing the impact of an extended layoff upon the regular season schedule. Meanwhile, players are left to their own devices concerning work-outs and conditioning. If the season resumes anytime soon they need to be ready.
One player however is ready, and he's making a pitch to others out there. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer recently organized a pick-up Wiffle ball game for charity. His goal is to raise $1 million to benefit all the ballpark employees who are currently out of work due to the virus.
While fans of all sports agonize over the current state of the games, we must remember they are just games. All around the globe people are dying from the coronavirus, despite the best efforts of modern medicine. Here in the United States the virus has yet to peak.
Will there be a Major League Baseball season in 2020? In light of things does it really matter? When it comes to priorities, the world of sports pales in importance to the world itself. Stay safe, stay healthy.