BLOMBERG COLUMN: A tonic for the times

As the calendar prepares to flip over to 2021, it's fairly safe to say that few of us, if any, will in years to come look back in fondness at 2020. In a world sacked and pillaged by the COVID-19 pandemic — with millions of people dead, infected and hospitalized, and a shattered global economy with massive unemployment — there just hasn't been much to smile about.
During this yearlong nightmare, unimagined even by Edgar Allan Poe in his blackest, most macabre mood, one thing that has eased the pain and lightened the gloom was sports, particularly baseball.
Through our own turbulent history, baseball has served as a tonic for the nation's ills. During our Civil War, troops on both sides would relax between battles by playing 'Ball,' an early form of the modern game.
As the years passed and the game of Ball refined, soldiers during WWI and WWII took the game with them overseas, spreading the gospel to curious allies. When baseball commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis wrote President Franklin Delano Roosevelt at the outset of our country's entrance into WWII, offering to shut down the game so players could join the military ranks, Roosevelt graciously declined, stating that baseball was vital to the nation's morale and must continue for the good of the people.
Even though the 2020 Major League Baseball season was disrupted by the coronavirus, it was far from defeated. In July, after what would have been the traditional All-Star break, a newly minted 60-game regular season was unveiled, with a few modifications.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing would be the new norm. Players, coaches and team personnel would be isolated in nearby hotels, and in order to prevent possible exposure and spread of the coronavirus, each team's travel would be limited within specific geographic zones only, thus eliminating coast-to-coast trips. In addition, for public health and safety concerns, fans would not be allowed to attend games. Despite all the protective measures, the virus would not be denied.
As the pandemic-shortened season got underway, right off the bat several teams were hit hard with multiple players and staff testing positive. Two of the hardest-hit clubs were the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals, and for a while it looked as though their seasons would be canceled. But like the mythical phoenix, they rose from the ashes. Not only did the Marlins and Cardinals complete their regular seasons, both clubs made the playoffs.
During the 2020 postseason, while our eyes were focused on the action on the field of play, a different sort of game was playing out in the stands. Unbeknownst to most of us, MLB was conducting an experiment. For the first time all season — beginning with the National League Championship Series and continuing through the World Series — fans were in the stands. No, not cardboard cutouts, but real flesh and blood fans.
In what might be a blueprint for opening day in 2021, the ballpark was filled to 25% capacity with fans limited to specific areas. Seats and sections not in use were closed off. Masks and social distancing were mandatory and sanitizing stations were in abundance. One way or another, the game goes on.
Regardless of the restrictions imposed, it will be a godsend for fans to once again sit and watch a ballgame in person. A tonic for the times, what better medicine is there than to sit in the bleachers on a warm, sunny day with the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd in your ear? Believe me, no virus ever made could stand up to it.