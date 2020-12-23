BLOMBERG COLUMN: A tonic for the times

In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing would be the new norm. Players, coaches and team personnel would be isolated in nearby hotels, and in order to prevent possible exposure and spread of the coronavirus, each team's travel would be limited within specific geographic zones only, thus eliminating coast-to-coast trips. In addition, for public health and safety concerns, fans would not be allowed to attend games. Despite all the protective measures, the virus would not be denied.

As the pandemic-shortened season got underway, right off the bat several teams were hit hard with multiple players and staff testing positive. Two of the hardest-hit clubs were the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals, and for a while it looked as though their seasons would be canceled. But like the mythical phoenix, they rose from the ashes. Not only did the Marlins and Cardinals complete their regular seasons, both clubs made the playoffs.

During the 2020 postseason, while our eyes were focused on the action on the field of play, a different sort of game was playing out in the stands. Unbeknownst to most of us, MLB was conducting an experiment. For the first time all season — beginning with the National League Championship Series and continuing through the World Series — fans were in the stands. No, not cardboard cutouts, but real flesh and blood fans.