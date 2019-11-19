Give the Baseball Writers Association of America an A. This one they got right.
In a unanimous vote this past week, the BBWAA named Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros the American League Rookie of The Year for 2019. Concurrently, Pete Alonso of the New York Mets captured 29 of 30 first place votes to win National League's top rookie honors.
Originally, Alvarez was a top prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers system. However, in 2016 he was dealt to Houston for pitcher Josh Fields. Three years later, the 22-year-old burst upon the big league scene, making his debut on June 9.
Alonso, also known as the Polar Bear, is well known locally by fans of the Madison Mallards of Wisconsin's Northwoods League. Following his tenure with the Mallards, Alonso became the property of the Mets. Working his way through New York's minor league system, in 2018 playing at Triple-A, Alonso belted 36 home runs, effectively punching his ticket to the Major Leagues.
For both Alvarez and Alonso, their coming-out party of 2019 was historic. Despite his somewhat late call up, Alvarez was a key component in Houston's pennant race. In his very first game the rookie put the league on notice, smacking a long home run. He would continue to knock them out in seven of his first 12 games to set a franchise rookie record.
When the regular season came to an end, Alvarez would total 27 round trippers, also a franchise rookie record. One can only imagine what numbers he would have put up with a full season under his belt.
One rookie that did have a full season of at bats was Alonso. Yet, oddly enough, given the fact that he turned in perhaps the most prolific rookie performance in baseball history, the slugging first baseman was less than a unanimous choice as the NL's Rookie of the Year. Of the 30 first place votes, Alonso recieved 29. Pitcher Mike Soroka of the Atlanta Braves (13-4) received the wayward vote.
How good was Alonso's season you ask? Crushing pitch after another, Alonso was named to the NL All-Star team, winning the home run derby. He would close out his first big league season in the sun by establishing a new rookie record for home runs with 53. None of the game's greatest power hitters ever approached that total in their rookie years. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees held the previous mark of 52.
As I mentioned earlier, Alonso is well known locally. The 2014 Northwoods League Player of The Year, his impact is still felt around the league. I vividly recall watching him play for the Mallards. His frequent moon shots are still talked about. In particular, I remember one bomb he detonated that cleared the center-field wall, well over 400 feet. I'm just guessing, but that might have been the longest home run ever hit at the Duck Pond.
Watching the Polar Bear swat balls around the Duck Pond was a true pleasure. Each at bat held the possibility of a home run. Not just a wall scraper, but a boomer. Now that thrill of expectation belongs to Mets fans, but for how long? Only 24 years-old, Alonso needs to be signed long term ASAP. This is one player New York can't afford to lose to free agency.
