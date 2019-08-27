With the conclusion of the 2019 youth baseball season this past week, a pair of brand new champions were crowned.
Leading off with the American Legion World Series Championship Game, the razor-sharp pitching and air tight defense of Idaho proved sufficient to overpower the potent offense of North Dakota. In this all-western match-up at Shelby, North Carolina, Idaho captured the American Legion World Series championship, downing a gutsy North Dakota squad by a final of 5-3, early Wednesday afternoon. Then on Sunday afternoon, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, another champion ascended the throne at the Little League World Series, but not without a substantial struggle.
In the championship game of the Littls League World Series, newly crowned USA champion New Orleans, Louisiana, faced perennial powerhouse Willemstad, Curacao, the 2019 international champ. For both teams, the World Series road was filled with all kinds of hazards, especially for the boys from Louisiana.
In their very first game at the World Series, Louisiana suffered a loss, and from that point on, faced elimination with every contest. As you know, the Little League World Series is a double elimination event -- two strikes and you're out. With their backs to the proverbial wall, Louisiana looked to become the first team since 2001 to win the title game after losing its series opener.
For the kids from Curacao, a small island off the coast of Venezuela, this was far from the program's first trip to the championship game, having won the big prize on several occasions. One of the top youth baseball programs in existence, for a relatively small island population, many of its former players have made it to the Major Leagues. Among this distinguished lot are Andruw Jones, Kenley Jansen, Jonathon Schoop, Ozzie Albies and Jurickson Profar. Currently, Profar's younger brother Jurdrick plays third base and pitches for Curacao. Their biggest obstacles of the tournament? How about South Korea, Mexico and Japan. Clearing those hurdles is no small task.
Entering into the championship game, Louisiana boasted speed and power from the top of its line-up to the bottom, and the boys on the bench aren't bad either. Led by Reese Roussel, who would go on to establish a new Little League World Series record for hits, going 17 for 23, good for an eye-popping batting average of .739, the offense was relentless. What's more, since its opening loss, Louisiana never trailed. Known for its late-inning onslaughts, in the last two games leading up to the final, in the fifth and sixth innings combined, Louisiana scored 22 runs on 22 hits. Phenomenal totals.
With a nearly spent pitching staff, courtesy of epic battles with South Korea, Mexico and Japan, Curacao faced an up-hill battle.
Right off the bat, Louisiana jumped on the board in the top of the first, plating a run to snatch an early lead. It would post another run in the third to go up 2-0. Then, true to form, in the fifth, Louisiana put the hammer down, nailing Curacao with a 4-spot to pull away at 6-0. Then for good measure, Louisiana added a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to take a commanding 8-0 lead.
As it turned out, that would be all she wrote, as Louisiana starting pitcher Egan Prather went the distance, retiring the side in order in the bottom of the sixth to notch the first World Series title in the history of the New Orleans River Ridge Little League program, a one-sided 8-0 drubbing of Willemstad, Cuacao.
And so, another exciting season of youth baseball has come and gone. However, like their big league cousins, the business portion of the game now moves from the on deck circle to the plate. Meetings, election of officials and preparations for the 2020 campaign will soon be underway. For Players and coaches, camps and clinics will have to suffice until the sun once again shines upon the boys of summer. Here's to the coming spring, and the greening of the grass.
