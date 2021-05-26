BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball a constant saving grace in times of despair

In last week’s edition of the Dells Events, I read with interest Brian Landers’ column detailing his personal bouts with anxiety and depression. Like Brian and many others, COVID-19 has taken a toll on my own mental health.

This wasn’t my first experience with anxiety and depression. My initial bout occurred when I was 14-years old, shortly after my family moved to the Dells, our sixth move by the way.

Being uprooted and replanted so many times in such a short period turned out to be more than I could deal with emotionally. Mentally I began to withdraw from everyone and everything — no close relationships, no pain when they’re severed. Of course, I had no idea that this move to the Dells would be the final one. All this I learned after four years of antidepressants and twice weekly visits with a psychiatrist.

Jill, my psychiatrist, was a godsend. Fresh out of school she was young, energetic, and progressive. During our first session as I was venting, she rose from her chair and walked out from behind her desk. Rolling up the left sleeve of her blouse, Jill showed me a series of linear scars on her wrist. Her eyes burned into mine; she knew.