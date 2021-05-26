BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball a constant saving grace in times of despair

In last week’s edition of the Dells Events, I read with interest Brian Landers’ column detailing his personal bouts with anxiety and depression. Like Brian and many others, COVID-19 has taken a toll on my own mental health.
This wasn’t my first experience with anxiety and depression. My initial bout occurred when I was 14-years old, shortly after my family moved to the Dells, our sixth move by the way.
Being uprooted and replanted so many times in such a short period turned out to be more than I could deal with emotionally. Mentally I began to withdraw from everyone and everything — no close relationships, no pain when they’re severed. Of course, I had no idea that this move to the Dells would be the final one. All this I learned after four years of antidepressants and twice weekly visits with a psychiatrist.
Jill, my psychiatrist, was a godsend. Fresh out of school she was young, energetic, and progressive. During our first session as I was venting, she rose from her chair and walked out from behind her desk. Rolling up the left sleeve of her blouse, Jill showed me a series of linear scars on her wrist. Her eyes burned into mine; she knew.
While Jill was a blessing, baseball was my saving grace. No matter where we lived or how often we moved, I always had baseball to lean on. Inside the chalk lines the rules were the same, whether playing in Cincinnati, Ohio or Aurora, Ill. Your address may change, people may change, but the game remains the same. This was my saving grace, and the one constant in my world that was turned inside out.
One of my biggest regrets is not being able to play high school baseball. At the time my mental state simply would not allow it. So instead, I adapted the game to fit my needs.
Before moving to Wisconsin I had been in a top-ranked youth baseball league in Illinois. Players from the Chicago White Sox would come to our field during the summer when the team was idle and give us pointers. I was a pitcher, and I learned to throw my fastball, curve, change-up, and slider from hurlers such as Gary Peters, Joel Horlen, Bob Locker, Tommy John, etc. Hoyt Wilhelm even tried to teach me the knuckleball, but I could never get the “hang” of it!
At Jill’s suggestion my dad built a regulation pitching mound and home plate area complete with batter’s boxes, in our backyard. He also hired a former ballplayer to catch me three times a week, spring through fall. My world was back; just me and my catcher within the sanctuary of the chalk lines. Throwing that ball was the best medicine of all.
As usual, she knew.
It took four years but I slowly pulled out of my depression. Now I am in the process of pulling out of round two. Last week my doctor finally gave her permission for me to wean off my antidepressant. Now it’s time to play ball!
With the return of baseball at every level of play, my mood has improved considerably. Already I’ve taken in a few prep games and I look forward to seeing the Milwaukee Brewers in person, as well as being on hand for Opening Day with the Madison Mallards.