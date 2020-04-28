BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball continues to work on backup plans

In direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued need for social distancing, for now, fans will not be allowed to attend games. What's more, players and team personnel will be isolated from their families and each other at team hotels. Even at the ballpark, they must maintain their social distance.

As for the postseason, the plan is for division winners to compete in a short series leading up to their respective league championships. Once a champion has been crowned from both leagues, the two will meet in a traditional world series. And there you have it.

Remember, nothing is carved in stone. This is just one of several plans MLB is considering. For all anyone knows, there might not even be a season. Or, due to problems of logistics, Grapefruit League play might not be practical. Allow me to explain.

In the Cactus League of Arizona, ballparks are clumped together, making travel time little more than a short taxi ride. However, in the Florida Grapefruit League, fields are located in different cities many miles apart. When you're caught up in a global pandemic, long trips are not advised.