BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball continues to work on backup plans

If plans for the 2020 Major League Baseball season ever get off the drawing board, fans will be greeted by some radical changes.
Brace yourself folks, one such plan involves a complete realignment of existing leagues and divisions.
In what would be a total makeover, once given the go-ahead by the (Center for Disease Control (CDC), teams will participate in a two to three week period of practice and exhibition games before regular season play. All games, both exhibition and regular season, will take place at spring training facilities. But wait, there's more.
Gone for 2020 will be the traditional American League and National League. In their place will be the newly christened Grapefruit League and Cactus League. Each League will be composed of three divisions. The Grapefruit League will contain a north, south, and east division, while the Cactus League will feature a west, northwest, and northeast division. As a side note, there will be no intraleague play.
Of particular interest to fans of the Milwaukee Brewers, under this plan as first reported by USA Today Sports Weekly, the Brewers will compete in the northwest division along with the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers. Remember, there are no American or National League teams. Divisions are based upon spring training sites.
In direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued need for social distancing, for now, fans will not be allowed to attend games. What's more, players and team personnel will be isolated from their families and each other at team hotels. Even at the ballpark, they must maintain their social distance.
As for the postseason, the plan is for division winners to compete in a short series leading up to their respective league championships. Once a champion has been crowned from both leagues, the two will meet in a traditional world series. And there you have it.
Remember, nothing is carved in stone. This is just one of several plans MLB is considering. For all anyone knows, there might not even be a season. Or, due to problems of logistics, Grapefruit League play might not be practical. Allow me to explain.
In the Cactus League of Arizona, ballparks are clumped together, making travel time little more than a short taxi ride. However, in the Florida Grapefruit League, fields are located in different cities many miles apart. When you're caught up in a global pandemic, long trips are not advised.
But fear not baseball fans, MLB has a back-up plan in the event the Grapefruit League scenario falls through. The Grapefruit League teams would relocate to Arizona, sharing the facilities of their Cactus League cousins. All totaled, there are 26 MLB ballparks in Arizona, more than enough to accommodate 30 MLB teams.
While Florida and Arizona may not be home, in these trying times, it's the next best thing to it. So here's to staying safe at home, wherever home might be.
