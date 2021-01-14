BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball fans forced to mourn deaths of Niekro, Lasorda

With all that’s happened in our nation’s capitol this past weekend and with ongoing threats for future violence, not only in Washington D.C. but it state capitals throughout the country, not to mention that the United States is currently averaging over 3,000 deaths per day from the Coronavirus, it seems ludicrous to concern ourselves with sports.
But I am a sportswriter, and historically in times of strife, sports has had the uncanny ability to sooth the savage beast. So in the aftermath of an attempted coup, with hospitals and morgues overflowing from COVID-19, I put my faith in the good within us all and trust it will win out in the end.
While the baseball world is all abuzz over the blockbuster trade of Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco from the Cleveland Indians to the New York Mets, as well as the free agent signing of Chicago Cubs fan favorite Kyle Schwarber by the Washington Nationals, death continues to stalk the aging warriors of our National Pastime.
Barely two weeks into the new year, baseball fans are once again plunged into deep mourning, this time over the loss of Atlanta Braves knuckleball wiz Phil Niekro and Los Angeles Dodgers iconic manager Tommy Lasorda.
The first time I ever saw a knuckleball I was playing catch with my dad in our backyard in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Its flight was erratic and caught me completely off guard. Instead of spinning like a normal throw, the knuckler sort of hung still in the air, its seams clearly visible.
But as clearly as I saw it, I clearly couldn’t catch it. Just when I thought I had a bead on the ball, it dropped to the ground three feet in front of me. Staring at it in disbelief, I heard my dad enjoying a good laugh.
Try as I might, like most pitchers I could never throw a decent knuckleball. Even today, most can’t. Among current MLB pitchers there are only one or two knuckleballers. In fact, in baseball’s Hall of Fame there are only two; Hoyt Wilhelm and the aforementioned Niekro.
The vast majority of Niekro’s 24 year MLB career was spent with the Braves — first in Milwaukee, then Atlanta. The acclaimed grandmaster of the knuckleball, his nickname was ‘Knucksie.’
Making 716 starts, Niekro compiled a win-loss record of 318-274 to go along with a lifetime earned run average of 3.25. An Ohio native, Knucksie was regarded as one of the true gentlemen of the game.
As for Lasorda, what can you say that hasn’t already been said?
Living and bleeding Dodger blue, Lasorda, a pitcher, came up with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954 and bowed out with the Kansas City Athletics in 1956. However, as short as his playing career was, his managerial career panned out much better.
From 1976-1989 Lasorda skippered the Los Angeles Dodgers, steering the crew to six National League Championship Series in which the Dodgers won four, and in those four trips to the World Series, a pair of titles, with the second coming in 1988. All totaled, he put in 71 years of service in various roles with the Dodgers organization, right up until his death at the age of 93.