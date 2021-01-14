BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball fans forced to mourn deaths of Niekro, Lasorda

But as clearly as I saw it, I clearly couldn’t catch it. Just when I thought I had a bead on the ball, it dropped to the ground three feet in front of me. Staring at it in disbelief, I heard my dad enjoying a good laugh.

Try as I might, like most pitchers I could never throw a decent knuckleball. Even today, most can’t. Among current MLB pitchers there are only one or two knuckleballers. In fact, in baseball’s Hall of Fame there are only two; Hoyt Wilhelm and the aforementioned Niekro.

The vast majority of Niekro’s 24 year MLB career was spent with the Braves — first in Milwaukee, then Atlanta. The acclaimed grandmaster of the knuckleball, his nickname was ‘Knucksie.’

Making 716 starts, Niekro compiled a win-loss record of 318-274 to go along with a lifetime earned run average of 3.25. An Ohio native, Knucksie was regarded as one of the true gentlemen of the game.

As for Lasorda, what can you say that hasn’t already been said?

Living and bleeding Dodger blue, Lasorda, a pitcher, came up with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954 and bowed out with the Kansas City Athletics in 1956. However, as short as his playing career was, his managerial career panned out much better.