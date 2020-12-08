BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball free agent pool overflowing

If you are one of the many available free agents in Major League Baseball, your chances for signing a big deal with a top ranked club just got a whole lot worse.

Last Wednesday 59 additional players found themselves unexpectedly unemployed, victims of the game's current pandemic related economic crisis. In short they have been 'non-tendered', and this year's total of 59 non-tendered players is a record setter.

Each of these non-tendered athletes are eligible for salary arbitration with their respective clubs. But for various reasons, mostly financial, the clubs are balking at offering them contracts. Case in point, Eddie Rosario, formerly of the Minnesota Twins.

Since his rookie year of 2015, Rosario has been one of the Twins most consistant hitters, slamming 119 home runs while driving in 388 runs over the course of his 6 year MLB career. But instead of rewarding him with a new contract, the Twins elected to non-tender him. Eventually placed on waivers, Rosario was given the cold shoulder. Unclaimed, Rosario now joins the growing list of unemployed ballplayers, free to sign with any interested club.

Replacing Rosario in the Twins line-up will be, in all probability, Alex Kirilloff, a highly touted rookie from the Los Angeles Dodgers Organization.