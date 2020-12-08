BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball free agent pool overflowing

If you are one of the many available free agents in Major League Baseball, your chances for signing a big deal with a top ranked club just got a whole lot worse.
Last Wednesday 59 additional players found themselves unexpectedly unemployed, victims of the game's current pandemic related economic crisis. In short they have been 'non-tendered', and this year's total of 59 non-tendered players is a record setter.
Each of these non-tendered athletes are eligible for salary arbitration with their respective clubs. But for various reasons, mostly financial, the clubs are balking at offering them contracts. Case in point, Eddie Rosario, formerly of the Minnesota Twins.
Since his rookie year of 2015, Rosario has been one of the Twins most consistant hitters, slamming 119 home runs while driving in 388 runs over the course of his 6 year MLB career. But instead of rewarding him with a new contract, the Twins elected to non-tender him. Eventually placed on waivers, Rosario was given the cold shoulder. Unclaimed, Rosario now joins the growing list of unemployed ballplayers, free to sign with any interested club.
Replacing Rosario in the Twins line-up will be, in all probability, Alex Kirilloff, a highly touted rookie from the Los Angeles Dodgers Organization.
In any normal non-pandemic offseason, Rosario would probably not have been non-tendered. Or if he was he would have been scooped up by any of a dozen other clubs. But what led to him being cut loose by the Twins was the COVID-19 pandemic combined with his 10 million dollar price tag, which in light of current events, is more like a 10 million pound yoke around his neck.
When I said MLB is experiencing an economic crunch I wasn't exagerating. During the pandemic shortened 2020 campaign, according to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, the combination of a short 60 game regular season and the absence of fans attending games has resulted in an unprecedented financial loss of over 3 billion dollars. With teams strapped for cash and the uncertainty of what 2021 will bring, those previously wide open checkbooks have slammed shut.
With a glut of top quality players available, the 2020 offseason represents a buyer's market, for those that is that have the cash to spend. The problem is most teams don't, which has resulted in a bumper crop of some 235 free agents, including those non-tendered.
It all boils down to economics; supply and demand. Right now the supply is high and demand is low, which inevitably leads to a reduced market price. Even so, rest assured deals will be made and most of the available players will find homes, the vast majority re-signing with their old clubs. But as for the long term blockbuster deals, forget them. It may be quite some time before we see contracts like those of Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Gerritt Cole and Mookie Betts. Until the coronavirus is eradicated and the economy recovers, those days and deals are, like a Hank Aaron home run, long gone.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!