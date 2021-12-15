BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball Hall of Fame welcomes six new players

Finally its happened!
After 40 plus years of letters, petitions, phone calls, talk show debates, magazine articles and newspaper columns, the great day has at last arrived. To the unbridled Joy of Brooklynites young and old, past and present, on December 5th it was announced that former Brooklyn Dodgers standout Gil Hodges had at long last been elected to Baseball's Hall of Fame!
Gaining enshrinement through the Hall of Fame's Goden Days Era Committee, Hodges will be joined at Cooperstown by fellow old-timers Minnie Minoso of the Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins Stars Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva, and Negro League greats Bud Fowler and Buck O'Neil.
Dick Allen, who starred for years with the Philadelphia Phillies, missed the cut by one vote. For all the old-timers who made it, most of whom are long deceased, their inductions were decades overdue.
While I am pleased the Hall of Fame has finally recognized these all-time greats, I am especially pleased and thankful for Hodges' induction. His case for enshrinement has been a personal cause of mine for years.
Going back in time, for close to 60 years my grandfather was a tailor in Brooklyn, NY, and among his many clients were members of the Brooklyn Dodgers. As a youth, my dad got to meet and know many of the ballplayers and coaches, helping out in his father's store. But it wasn't until as a young adult he met and became friends with Gil Hodges.
Originally a catcher, Hodges broke in with the Dodgers in 1943, losing the next few years to WWII. Returning to the diamond in 1947, Hodges caught 24 games with the Dodgers while a fellow rookie named Jackie Robinson, struggled to learn the unfamiliar position of first Base. But with the debut of catcher Roy Campanella in 1948, Brooklyn's unsettled infield quickly solidified into one of the finest ever assembled.
With Campanella a fixture behind home plate, Hodges moved to first, a position at which he excelled. Robinson then slid over to second base, his natural position, sending the far ranging Billy Cox, who was never comfortable at second, over to third. Shortstop Pee Wee Reese remained at his post. With all the pieces of Brooklyn's Hall of Fame infield falling neatly into place, the Dodgers soon became a force to be reckoned with.
Over the course of his 18 year MLB Career, Hodges appeared in 8 All-Star Games, while winning 3 Gold Glove Awards. With a Power stroke at the plate to compliment his defensive prowness, over a 9 year stretch - 1949-1957 - the strapping first baseman averaged over 30 home runs and 100 runs batted in per season! His greatest day as a player took place on August 31, 1950 when he slammed 4 HR's in a single game.
Equally impressive are Hodges' career stats. Batting in an era devoid of batting helmets, batting gloves, body armor, and big barelled bats, Hodges slugged 370 HR's, drove in 1,274 runs, collected 1,921 base hits while hitting .273.
Considered by his contemporaries and historians as being the premier first baseman of his era, Hodges is also considered to have been one of the finest managers in the game. If his life hadn't been tragically cut short by a massive heart attack in 1972, his managerial record could have rivalled that of John McGraw.
Taking the reins of the downtradden Washington Senators in 1963, Hodges slowly turned the franchise around. Signing aboard the leaky vessel of the New York Mets in 1968, Hodges lifted the club from the doldrums of last place to a World Series Championship in 1969.
Back in the Summer of '69 when the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets were waging war in the NL East, Cubs manager Leo Duracher quipped to a reporter regarding Hodges; "Nice Guys finish last". Well once again Hodges has proven him wrong.
Along with his fellow inductees, Hodges will be officially enshrined in Baseball's Hall of Fame in the Summer of 2022. For all these old-timers, its an acknowledgement long overdue. What's that you said about nice guys Leo?