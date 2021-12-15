BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball Hall of Fame welcomes six new players

Finally its happened!

After 40 plus years of letters, petitions, phone calls, talk show debates, magazine articles and newspaper columns, the great day has at last arrived. To the unbridled Joy of Brooklynites young and old, past and present, on December 5th it was announced that former Brooklyn Dodgers standout Gil Hodges had at long last been elected to Baseball's Hall of Fame!

Gaining enshrinement through the Hall of Fame's Goden Days Era Committee, Hodges will be joined at Cooperstown by fellow old-timers Minnie Minoso of the Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins Stars Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva, and Negro League greats Bud Fowler and Buck O'Neil.

Dick Allen, who starred for years with the Philadelphia Phillies, missed the cut by one vote. For all the old-timers who made it, most of whom are long deceased, their inductions were decades overdue.

While I am pleased the Hall of Fame has finally recognized these all-time greats, I am especially pleased and thankful for Hodges' induction. His case for enshrinement has been a personal cause of mine for years.