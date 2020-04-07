BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball hopefull to return this summer

During the first week of February, the first positive test for COVID-19, AKA the Coronavirus, was recorded in Wisconsin. By March 29 that figure reached 1,000. This past week those who tested positive in the Badger State surpassed 2,000.
All across the United States, towns and cities alike continue to wage non-stop war with COVID-19. Hot spots include densely populated states such as New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Washington, Louisiana, and Florida.
From the battlefields to the ball fields, America continues to fight the good fight. Like all of our worlds, the world of sports has also been turned upside down. But while the virus has laid waste to the spring sports schedules, Major League Baseball is still hopeful of salvaging at least a part of the 2020 season.
As reported last week in USA Today Sports Weekly, MLB and the players association agreed to play as much of the regular season as possible, picking up the schedule when given the go-ahead by the Center for Disease Control. In a follow up story on ESPN, possible guidelines and conditions for play include playing in empty stadiums with players seated in the stands instead of the dugouts, six feet apart. There would be no visits to the mound, or home plate umpire. Balls and strikes would be called by K-Zone, all in accordance with social distancing. Additionally, games could be bundled into seven inning double-headers to make up for lost time.
As things stand now, the hope is for a 100-game regular season with post season play taking place in November. In the event of cold weather, teams would relocate to warm weather sites.
Once teams receive the official go-ahead to resume play, it will be spring training all over again, at least for two weeks, as players work back to form. After that, if all goes according to plan, it will be time to play ball for real.
For now, MLB is looking to open the 2020 campaign sometime in May or June, with July 1 as a final deadline. Any date later than July 1 could result in the cancellation of the season.
A summer without baseball? Not since the game was invented has that happened. But while we may lose the game for a year, we have already lost far more. Next to all the lives lost and shattered, what does the loss of a game matter?
When this wretched war with COVID-19 finally ends, how will our lives have changed? Will we live in fear of a cough or sneeze? Will we shy away from each other's touch? Will there be hugs and high-fives at ballgames, or will we be afraid to even attend a ballgame? Having lost so much already, the one thing we can't afford to lose is our humanity. Stay strong America; Keep fighting the good fight.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!