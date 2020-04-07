BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball hopefull to return this summer

As things stand now, the hope is for a 100-game regular season with post season play taking place in November. In the event of cold weather, teams would relocate to warm weather sites.

Once teams receive the official go-ahead to resume play, it will be spring training all over again, at least for two weeks, as players work back to form. After that, if all goes according to plan, it will be time to play ball for real.

For now, MLB is looking to open the 2020 campaign sometime in May or June, with July 1 as a final deadline. Any date later than July 1 could result in the cancellation of the season.

A summer without baseball? Not since the game was invented has that happened. But while we may lose the game for a year, we have already lost far more. Next to all the lives lost and shattered, what does the loss of a game matter?

When this wretched war with COVID-19 finally ends, how will our lives have changed? Will we live in fear of a cough or sneeze? Will we shy away from each other's touch? Will there be hugs and high-fives at ballgames, or will we be afraid to even attend a ballgame? Having lost so much already, the one thing we can't afford to lose is our humanity. Stay strong America; Keep fighting the good fight.