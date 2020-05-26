BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball, if and when it returns, will be very different

As our country reopens despite the continued onslaught of the coronavirus, Opening Day in Major League Baseball becomes a tantalizing possibility. But regardless of when the sport returns, it's going to be a whole new ball game.
With spring training facilities reopening this past week, the start of the 2020 MLB season inches ever closer. Still, there are several major hurdles the sport must clear before given the official green light to play ball.
As things stand now, MLB still plans on holding games at home ballparks, utilizing spring training parks as a last resort. But as fans know all too well, most cities home to MLB teams remain under lock down with policies for reopening differing from one to the other. In short, there is no uniform policy for reopening.
As a result of these differing policies, while some mayors of these cities are open to MLB staging games, others are more reserved, with several adamantly opposed, citing health and safety concerns. How can MLB possibly schedule a season under such circumstances?
MLB needs to remember that we as a nation are still in the grip of a global pandemic. While in some cities the wrath of the virus has eased, in others it continues to rage. The last thing you want to do is spread it around by traveling in large groups from one densely-populated city to another.
Common sense dictates the use of home ballparks is doomed to failure. The only rational course to follow is for MLB to hold games at its spring training sites in Arizona. With 26 ballparks ready and waiting for 30 MLB teams, it makes for a perfect match. With all these parks clumped together, travel and possible exposure to the coronavirus is basically eliminated.
For the moment, lets say there will be an MLB season this year. What would the average game look like?
Taking a page from MLB's most recent proposal to the players union, if the season were to start today, games would be played in empty stadiums. Lineup cards would no longer be exchanged at home plate. There would be no hand shakes, high-fives or physical contact of any kind; no home run celebrations at home plate, no charging the pitcher, or bullpen emptying brawls. Peanuts and sunflower seeds are all banned, as is gum, chewing tobacco and spitting. Players and coaches will be seated in the empty stands 6 feet apart and will be tested daily for the virus. Anyone testing positive will be quarantined for 14 days. Only after 2 consecutive negative tests will they be allowed to rejoin their team.
For fans watching the games at home, the viewing experience will also look different. Although nothing has been finalized, it's entirely possible that broadcasters will revert to the old school radio staple of crowd noise as a backdrop to their play-by-play coverage combined with the modern day technique of creating a virtual audience in the stands in order to make the game sound and look as though nothing had ever changed. But no matter how you look at it, the game we all knew has forever changed. Indeed, for the world in general, from here on out it's a whole new ballgame.
See you at the ballpark, virtual or otherwise.
