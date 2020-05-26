BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball, if and when it returns, will be very different

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As our country reopens despite the continued onslaught of the coronavirus, Opening Day in Major League Baseball becomes a tantalizing possibility. But regardless of when the sport returns, it's going to be a whole new ball game.

With spring training facilities reopening this past week, the start of the 2020 MLB season inches ever closer. Still, there are several major hurdles the sport must clear before given the official green light to play ball.

As things stand now, MLB still plans on holding games at home ballparks, utilizing spring training parks as a last resort. But as fans know all too well, most cities home to MLB teams remain under lock down with policies for reopening differing from one to the other. In short, there is no uniform policy for reopening.

As a result of these differing policies, while some mayors of these cities are open to MLB staging games, others are more reserved, with several adamantly opposed, citing health and safety concerns. How can MLB possibly schedule a season under such circumstances?

MLB needs to remember that we as a nation are still in the grip of a global pandemic. While in some cities the wrath of the virus has eased, in others it continues to rage. The last thing you want to do is spread it around by traveling in large groups from one densely-populated city to another.