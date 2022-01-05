BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball immortality awaits for those voted into Hall of Fame in a couple weeks

Boosting class numbers will be the long overdue inclusion of six deserving players from baseball's recent and distant past.

As I detailed in an earlier column, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, Minnie Minoso, Buck O'Neil, and Bud Fowler, have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame through a pair of seperate veterans committees, and will be officially enshrined, along with those selected by the BBWAA, on July 24 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Of these six new members, only Kaat and Oliva number among the living.

Kaat and Oliva were teammates with the Minnesota Twins during the 1960s and into the 1970s. At the outset of his career, Kaat was a starting pitcher, compiling a won/loss record of 283-237 with 180 complete games to go along with a 3.45 ERA. A veteran of 23 Major League seasons, at the end of his career he became a reliever, posting a lifetime mark of 24-20 with 18 saves.

Oliva, whose real first name was Pedro, played his entire 15 year MLB career with the Twins. Born in Cuba, Oliva came up with Minnesota in 1962. An outfielder for the majority of his career, he made the switch to DH for his final few seasons.