BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball immortality awaits for those voted into Hall of Fame in a couple weeks

Circle this date on your calendars baseball fans. On Jan. 24, the Baseball Writers Association of America will be casting their ballots for the 2022 Hall of Fame Class. Last year if you'll recall, not a single candidate made the cut.
This year should be different. New candidates for 2022 include David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Ryan Howard, Mark Teixera, Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Tim Lincecum, Justin Morneau, Jonathon Papelbon, Joe Nathan, AJ Pierzynski, Jake Peavy, and Jimmy Rollins.
Returning candidates are Andruw Jones, Omar Vizquel, Tim Hudson, Gary Sheffield, Andy Pettite, Mark Buehrle, Todd Helton, Manny Ramirez, Jeff Kent, Billy Wagner, Tori Hunter, Bobby Abreu, Scott Rolen, Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling.
For Bonds, Clemens, and Schilling this is their final year of eligibility on the BBWAA ballot.
Of the new candidates appearing on the ballot, Ortiz looks to stand the best chance of becoming a first ballot Hall of Famer. As for the returning candidates, Schilling, who just missed the cut last year, earning 71.1% of the vote (a minimum of 75 % is required for induction) just might make it in his last gasp.
A key cog along with Ortiz during the Boston Red Sox glory years of 2004-2013, if Ortiz goes in as expected, his induction should pave the road for Schilling. At any rate, the incoming Class of 2022 looks to be a small one.
Boosting class numbers will be the long overdue inclusion of six deserving players from baseball's recent and distant past.
As I detailed in an earlier column, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, Minnie Minoso, Buck O'Neil, and Bud Fowler, have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame through a pair of seperate veterans committees, and will be officially enshrined, along with those selected by the BBWAA, on July 24 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Of these six new members, only Kaat and Oliva number among the living.
Kaat and Oliva were teammates with the Minnesota Twins during the 1960s and into the 1970s. At the outset of his career, Kaat was a starting pitcher, compiling a won/loss record of 283-237 with 180 complete games to go along with a 3.45 ERA. A veteran of 23 Major League seasons, at the end of his career he became a reliever, posting a lifetime mark of 24-20 with 18 saves.
Oliva, whose real first name was Pedro, played his entire 15 year MLB career with the Twins. Born in Cuba, Oliva came up with Minnesota in 1962. An outfielder for the majority of his career, he made the switch to DH for his final few seasons.
Batting .304 lifetime, Oliva collected 1,917 hits, 220 home runs, and 947 Runs batted in. He led the American League four times in doubles and five times in hits. Both he and Kaat were perennial All-Stars.
It never ceases to amaze me. Kaat and Oliva have been retired for years, and their stats and accomplishments have remained the same. So why did it take so long for them to gain enshrinement in Cooperstown?
More on this subject next week when I look at the careers and accomplishments of Minoso, O'Neil, and Fowler.