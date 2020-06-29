BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball is back, but is it the right time

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a young pitcher, I learned a valuable lesson early on in my baseball career. When you gain the upper hand, never let your opponent back in the game.

That happens when your team jumps out to what appears to be an early insurmountable lead. Often when that occurs, players think the game is in the bag, so they ease up, failing to bear down as their opponent slowly chips away at the score. Then comes the unexpected big inning, and all of a sudden your insurmountable lead is gone and you find yourself in the fight of your life.

However, not everyone has learned this lesson. Right now across the United States, we continue the fight of our lives.

Last week at this time, slightly over 120,000 Americans had lost their lives to the coronavirus. As of Sunday evening, that figure surged to more than 126,000. As a nation, according to various news sources, we have the highest death rate from the virus in the world, more than twice that of any other country. What the experts feared has come to pass. We opened up for business too soon. We eased up restrictions, thinking the battle had been won, and in the process we let the virus back in the game. And so, the fight of our lives rages on.