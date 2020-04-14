BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball mourns loss to 2 greats

From grief comes hope.
At last, amidst all the death and dying from the coronavirus pandemic, there's some good news coming out of New York. In New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, the death rate is beginning to slow, as are new cases of the virus, prompting New York's embattled governor to declare "The worst is over." But while the tide of battle may be shifting, by no means has the war been won.
While the curve may be flattening in some regions across the US, in others it has yet to reach its peak. Lives have been lost in all 50 states and unfortunately more will follow before this nightmare ends. Now more than ever, it is crucial that we maintain social distancing and other measures that have proven so successful in combating the virus.
As we continue to mourn the thousands worldwide who have lost their lives to the coronavirus, fans of Major League Baseball are in double mourning, as the game recently bid farewell to a pair of legendary lumbermen.
Jim Wynn, nicknamed "The Toy Cannon," died at the age of 78. He is joined in baseball's Valhalla by Hall of Famer Al Kaline, who passed away at 85. No cause of death was given for either former ballplayer.
A three-time All-Star, Wynn spent the majority of his 15-year MLB career with the Houston Astros, originally called the Houston Colt 45's.
A diminutive center fielder with a cannon for a throwing arm (hence his nickname), the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Wynn was a fan favorite wherever he played. From 1963 to 1973 Houston was home. There followed a two-year stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and a final two years split between the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers.
A lifetime .250 hitter, Wynn slugged 291 home runs while collecting 1,665 base hits along with 964 RBI.
One of the true gentlemen of the game, Kaline spent his entire 22-year career with the Detroit Tigers.
Coming up with Detroit in 1953, Kaline hit only one home run in 30 games. After 2,804 more games, he would tack on an additional 398 round-trippers. In an ironic twist of fate, a home run of his was disallowed during a rain out. Since the game didn't count, neither did Kaline's dinger. Had it counted, his lifetime home run total would have reached the 400 plateau.
Owning a lifetime batting average of .297, Kaline racked up 3,007 hits while driving in 1,583 runs. A right fielder by trade, like Wynn, he had an arm that you didn't dare test.
A 15-time All-Star with 10 Gold Gloves, Kaline went straight to the Major Leagues from high school and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 1980. Both Wynn and Kaline will be sorely missed.
In these times of great global mourning, the world of baseball has two more reasons to grieve. If it's any consolation, we may all take comfort in the celebration of lives past and the celebration of lives to come.
"This too shall pass," as Abraham Lincoln once said, and his words are as true now as they were then.
Stay strong everyone. Maintain your posts. For this too shall pass.
