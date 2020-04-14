BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball mourns loss to 2 greats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

From grief comes hope.

At last, amidst all the death and dying from the coronavirus pandemic, there's some good news coming out of New York. In New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, the death rate is beginning to slow, as are new cases of the virus, prompting New York's embattled governor to declare "The worst is over." But while the tide of battle may be shifting, by no means has the war been won.

While the curve may be flattening in some regions across the US, in others it has yet to reach its peak. Lives have been lost in all 50 states and unfortunately more will follow before this nightmare ends. Now more than ever, it is crucial that we maintain social distancing and other measures that have proven so successful in combating the virus.

As we continue to mourn the thousands worldwide who have lost their lives to the coronavirus, fans of Major League Baseball are in double mourning, as the game recently bid farewell to a pair of legendary lumbermen.

Jim Wynn, nicknamed "The Toy Cannon," died at the age of 78. He is joined in baseball's Valhalla by Hall of Famer Al Kaline, who passed away at 85. No cause of death was given for either former ballplayer.