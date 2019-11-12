While he may never have stared down a Major League fastball or hurled a pitch of his own, Scott Boras has had a major impact upon the modern game of professional baseball.
The top ranked player agent of this era, or any era, Boras' clients include some of the sport's finest players. Which brings us to the gates of the 2019 free agent market.
As the gates swing open, potential buyers are strongly advised to proceed with the utmost caution. In this annual free-for-all, characterized by ever soaring prices, Boras reigns supreme. For 2019, he represents the cream of the free agent crop, including Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole.
By the time the bidding wars for the services of this talented trio end, they will command a combined figure totaling somewhere in the upscale neighborhood of three-quarters of a billion dollars. Having flunked math at several junctures along my educational path, I'm not even going to attempt to calculate Boras' percentage.
Why is it that the price for free agent muscle keeps soaring skyward, and how high can it go before the market crashes?
In the cases of Strasburg and Rendon, their stock soared considerably, thanks to their recent postseason success. As for Cole, his performance during the regular season, coupled with his World Series play, was more than sufficient to raise his price tag.
Playing on the sport's biggest stage, watched by millions around the globe, Strasburg came up huge, winning two games as well as the World Series MVP award, while Rendon's sterling defense and clutch hitting helped propel the Washington Nationals to their first ever World Series Championship. Had Strasburg not been named MVP, Rendon just might have been.
As for Cole, his regular season record of 20-5 with an ERA of 2.50 along with 326 strikeouts over 212 innings, conjured up visions of Nolan Ryan for many Houston Astros fans. Considered to be the best young pitcher in baseball today, Cole should be a shoo-in for the American League Cy Young Award.
With a World Series mark of 1-1, if all his stats for 2019 are any indication of what's to come, Cole's hefty price tag just might be worth it.
In case you think I'm kidding about all this loose change, check out these figures currently being kicked around.
Beginning with Strasburg, the big righty entered free agency as the result of opting out of his present contract with the Nationals. At the time he had four years remaining with a guaranteed salary of 100 million dollars, in addition to a $40 million deferment. Going 18-6 during the regular season with a 3.32 ERA and a league-leading 209 innings, in today's market only God and Scott Boras know what dollar amount he will command. $200 million plus is a good place to start.
Rendon enters the 2019 free agent market as the top positional player available. Already he has rejected a seven-year, $210 million offer from the Nats. Sources indicate he is seeking a deal for $250 million or more.
For Cole, according to the experts, based on his 2019 stats, the sky is the limit. Right now the asking price being shopped around falls somewhere between $240 million and $270 million. And there you have it.
With all three free agents likely to get well over $200 million, that all adds up to a whole lot of loose change. From his home in Southern California, Scott Boras must be loving it.
