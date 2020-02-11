BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball's mega-deal looks like game show

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But hold your horses Paul Revere, has the deal actually been signed, sealed and delivered?

Stop the presses. As it turns out, days after the reported announcement, the Red Sox claimed Graterol had "shoulder problems," thus slamming the brakes on the deal of the century. How's that for game show drama?

After much more wheeling and dealing however, the on again/off again blockbuster was once again on, with a slight amendment. L.A. will receive Betts and Price as originally agreed upon, and in exchange, Boston will get Verdugo and a pair of top Dodgers prospects, infielder Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong. If it's any consolation to Red Sox fans, this is a much better package than the original.

In regards to the Twins, they will be sending Graterol to L.A., just like before in exchange for Maeda. Only this time Maeda will be accompanied by a check for $10 million.

So who won and who lost in this mega-deal of the century? When all is said and done, the answer will be determined on the field of play. Who knows? It just might be the Twins that benefit the most from this convoluted transaction.

Let's make a deal, anyone?