BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball's mega-deal looks like game show

For fans of the old television game show "Lets Make A Deal," Major League Baseball's latest blockbuster trade comes as no surprise. All this modern day game show lacks is Monty Hall and curtain No. 3.
Late on Tuesday, Feb. 4, news of this blockbuster deal broke over the MLB Network, taking the baseball world by complete surprise. Originally the deal involved four teams and seven players, the biggest names being Mookie Betts and David Price of the Boston Red Sox.
As the crown jewels of this mega-deal, Betts, the 2018 American League MVP, and Price, one of the top starting pitchers around, were shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo, and top ranked pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol, obtained earlier from the Minnesota Twins. In turn, for Graterol, the Twins received pitcher Kenta Maeda from Los Angeles. All done? Not quite.
As you can imagine, Red Sox fans were up in arms. Talk about having the rug pulled out from under you, with spring training camps opening this week, Boston's season is looking rather glum to say the least. Betts is the kind of player you build your team around -- a franchise player.
Locking up Betts long term should have been a priority. But instead, Boston's brass bobbled the ball during negotiations, allowing one of the game's premier young players to slip through their fingers. Next to the Boston tea party, it's one of the ugliest incidents in the history of Beantown.
But hold your horses Paul Revere, has the deal actually been signed, sealed and delivered?
Stop the presses. As it turns out, days after the reported announcement, the Red Sox claimed Graterol had "shoulder problems," thus slamming the brakes on the deal of the century. How's that for game show drama?
After much more wheeling and dealing however, the on again/off again blockbuster was once again on, with a slight amendment. L.A. will receive Betts and Price as originally agreed upon, and in exchange, Boston will get Verdugo and a pair of top Dodgers prospects, infielder Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong. If it's any consolation to Red Sox fans, this is a much better package than the original.
In regards to the Twins, they will be sending Graterol to L.A., just like before in exchange for Maeda. Only this time Maeda will be accompanied by a check for $10 million.
So who won and who lost in this mega-deal of the century? When all is said and done, the answer will be determined on the field of play. Who knows? It just might be the Twins that benefit the most from this convoluted transaction.
Let's make a deal, anyone?