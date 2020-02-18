BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball's sign-stealing scandal not going away soon

In baseball, sign stealing is a common practice at every level of the game. It's most easily accomplished by a runner reaching second base. From that vantage point you have a clear view of the catcher signaling to the pitcher, and by simply placing your right hand on your right thigh, or your left hand on your left thigh, you can tip off the batter as to what type of pitch to expect.

Since every player and coach is familiar with this age old tactic, when such a situation develops, the catcher will call trot out to the mound to inform the pitcher that he will be changing the signals, thus negating this particular sign-stealing threat. Teams that fail to do so this usually get lit up like the 4th of July. So what's all the hub-bub surrounding the Astros sign-stealing escapade?

It's not that they did it, it's how they did it. Houston went way beyond the acceptable norm. Like the '51 Giants, they illegally used technology -- live video feeds and a variety of electronic devices -- to steal their opponents signs. But unlike those Giants, they got caught before any of them could grow gray hair. Punishment would be sure and swift.