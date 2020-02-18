BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball's sign-stealing scandal not going away soon

You can't tell by looking out your window, but baseball season has officially arrived.
In both the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues, Major League Baseball spring training facilities have swung into action, in more ways than one. Along with swinging bats and taking their cuts on the practice fields, many players are taking verbal swings and cuts through the media, directed toward members of the Houston Astros, as MLB's sign stealing-scandal continues to undermine the game.
This isn't the first time that a team has used cloak and dagger tactics to steal an opponent's signs. In one of the most infamous episodes, back in 1951 in the National League, the New York Giants 'miraculously' overcame a 13-game deficit to the Brooklyn Dodgers, leading to a tie for first place at the end of the regular season.
Then in a best-of-three playoff, New York won in dramatic fashion as Bobby Thomson hit the legendary "shot heard 'round the world," a walk-off home run to clinch the NL Pennant. Only years later did the truth come out; the Giants had stolen their opponent's signs.
The Giants accomplished this deed by secluding a man in centerfield, armed with a pair of binoculars. Signs were then relayed to a man in the dugout, who in turn signaled the batter. A certain pitch is a lot easier to hit if you know it's coming. Since the truth behind this illicit act wasn't discovered until well after the players in question had retired or were deceased, no punitive action was taken.
In baseball, sign stealing is a common practice at every level of the game. It's most easily accomplished by a runner reaching second base. From that vantage point you have a clear view of the catcher signaling to the pitcher, and by simply placing your right hand on your right thigh, or your left hand on your left thigh, you can tip off the batter as to what type of pitch to expect.
Since every player and coach is familiar with this age old tactic, when such a situation develops, the catcher will call trot out to the mound to inform the pitcher that he will be changing the signals, thus negating this particular sign-stealing threat. Teams that fail to do so this usually get lit up like the 4th of July. So what's all the hub-bub surrounding the Astros sign-stealing escapade?
It's not that they did it, it's how they did it. Houston went way beyond the acceptable norm. Like the '51 Giants, they illegally used technology -- live video feeds and a variety of electronic devices -- to steal their opponents signs. But unlike those Giants, they got caught before any of them could grow gray hair. Punishment would be sure and swift.
Based on accusations from former Houston Astros pitcher Mike Fiers, MLB launched an investigation of the Astros spanning from 2017 to the present. Players were given immunity in exchange for information. As a result, Astros manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were suspended for 1 year. Shortly after the commissioner's ruling, both were fired by club owner Jim Crane.
Additionally, former Astros bench coach Alex Cora, who as manager of the 2018 Boston Red Sox led the club to a world series title, was similarly suspended and fired. According to sources, Cora was the "mastermind" of the Astros sign stealing sceme. As a direct result of Cora's involvement, the Red Sox are currently being investigated by MLB. Then there's the sad saga of Carlos Beltran.
All set to take over the managerial chores of the New York Mets, Beltran was let go becuase of his own involvement in the sign stealing scandal. And so it continues.
If anyone thinks this scandal is going to go away soon, think again. There are a lot of players and fans who feel cheated, and justifiably so.
Did Houston win two pennants and a World Series championship fair and square?
Did Jose Altuve truly beat out Aaron Judge for the AL MVP? For that matter, did Altuve know what pitch was coming when, like Bobby Thomson in 1951, he hit a walk-off home run to clinch the 2019 AL Pennant? I'm sure Aroldis Chapman and the rest of the New York Yankees are curious about that.
And what about the Dodgers, who lost the 2017 World Series to Houston and the 2018 Fall Classic to Boston? Like their '51 predecessors, are they too the victims of technology?
Does anyone still think this scandal will go away soon?