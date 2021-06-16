BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball's back! Summer leagues already heating up

In what seems like a blink of an eye, the 2021 WIAA high school baseball season has come and gone. While for many schools, thanks to a rain-drenched spring and the lingering effects and restrictions of COVID-19, the year didn't go as planned, the important thing is they got to play. Never again will we take something so basic as a high school baseball season for granted.

As the spring sun sets on the WIAA baseball season, it also rises on the summer youth leagues. While COVID-19 benched last year's Little League. Babe Ruth, American Legion and Home Talent League schedules, among others, because of the availability and effectiveness of multiple vaccines to combat the coronavirus, this year's seasons are a go! In fact, some leagues are already underway.

Two weeks ago, while powerwalking the River Walk Trail in Baraboo, I caught the last inning of a Little League game at Broadway Field next to the Baraboo River. Still wary of crowds despite being fully vaccinated, I watched from the picnic shelter near right-center field. While very few people wore masks, most maintained their social distance. Even though I was only able to catch one inning, it did my soul a world of good.