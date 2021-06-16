BLOMBERG COLUMN: Baseball's back! Summer leagues already heating up

In what seems like a blink of an eye, the 2021 WIAA high school baseball season has come and gone. While for many schools, thanks to a rain-drenched spring and the lingering effects and restrictions of COVID-19, the year didn't go as planned, the important thing is they got to play. Never again will we take something so basic as a high school baseball season for granted.
As the spring sun sets on the WIAA baseball season, it also rises on the summer youth leagues. While COVID-19 benched last year's Little League. Babe Ruth, American Legion and Home Talent League schedules, among others, because of the availability and effectiveness of multiple vaccines to combat the coronavirus, this year's seasons are a go! In fact, some leagues are already underway.
Two weeks ago, while powerwalking the River Walk Trail in Baraboo, I caught the last inning of a Little League game at Broadway Field next to the Baraboo River. Still wary of crowds despite being fully vaccinated, I watched from the picnic shelter near right-center field. While very few people wore masks, most maintained their social distance. Even though I was only able to catch one inning, it did my soul a world of good.
This wasn't the only Little League program to begin play. Across the country, official Little League organizations have been underway since spring, gearing up for another run to the Little League World Series. Due to the global pandemic last year, for the first time in its lengthy history, the LLWS was canceled. This year, the kids and coaches are looking to make up for lost time.
As Little League teams from coast to coast and beyond battle for a World Series berth, NCAA regional tournament action — culminating with a trip to the College Baseball World Series — is heating up. For the second straight year, the No. 1 seed has been plowed and planted! In a stunning upset, the top-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks fell this past weekend to the North Carolina Tarheels in a best-of-three series.
Returning to the home front, the Wisconsin Dells Rivermen, who participate in the Home Talent League, recently opened their 2021 regular season schedule at home against Cross Plains. As in years past, home games will take place at Veterans Memorial Park in Wisconsin Dells. Along with real nine-inning, wood-bat baseball, fans will be treated to a fully-stocked concession stand complete with barstools, ready and waiting.
I look for great things from the Rivermen this year. Their lineup is as well stocked as the concession stand. But regardless of whether they win or lose, it will be a victory to just be able to sit in the bleachers and watch them play.
I also anticipate a banner year for our local Little League, Babe Ruth and American Legion Baseball programs. After having last year stolen from them by an invisible thief, baseball's back and the boys of summer have come to play!
So, let the games begin and never end. Here's to the glorious days of youth and the endless hours of summer sun.