BLOMBERG COLUMN: Best at-bats should be celebrated more than best bat flips

I was channel surfing the other day when I landed upon the MLB Network. At first I was curious as to what I was watching — a highlight reel or perhaps the annual year in review?
It wasn't long before my curiosity gave way to disbelief. It turned out I stumbled upon the network's Bat Flip Award Show for 2020.
I kid you not. Just what the youth of America needs to emulate — bat-flips. What's next? Stomping on home plate and beating your chest like King Kong?
It's enough to make a little league baseball coach cringe. For years coaches have stressed the importance of not throwing equipment around. For safety reasons, slamming down your helmet or tossing your bat can result in ejection. Now that latter act is glorified on the MLB Network. What's a coach to do?
As I flipped the channel in semi-disgust a thought occured to me. Instead of giving an award for the best bat flip, why not give one for somethhing more constructive?
Something like the best at-bat?
Of all the great Major League at-bats I've seen over the years, the one that stands out was an epic confrontation between Hall of Famers Bob Gibson of the St. Louis Cardinals and Joe Morgan of the Cincinnati Reds. The at-bat took place in 1972 at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, and I was there along with my family. This was Morgan's second at-bat of the game, and as expected, Gibson came out firing, one fastball after another.
With the count 2-2 Morgan fouled off a fastball, the fifth of the at-bat. Three more fastballs followed in rapid succession, each one fouled away. Calling "time," Morgan stepped out of the batter's box.
At this point Gibson was hot, hollering at Morgan, who hollered right back. The partisan crowd was in an uproar, pelting the field with whatever they could find to throw. As Gibson angrily toed the rubber, Morgan stepped back into the box. Riverfront Stadium was in near riot.
There came a flurry of fastballs, four altogether, and all once again fouled off by Morgan. Then on the thirteenth pitch of the at-bat, a fastball, naturally, Morgan poked a base hit through the box. Fuming, Gibson stalked around the mound like a caged lion.
As payback for the hit, Gibson made four pick-off attempts to first just so Morgan would have to dive into the dirt. Refocusing, Gibson fanned the next two batters to retire the side. Just like that it was all over.
An at-bat for the ages.
Sadly, both Gibson and Morgan died earlier this year — just days apart, in fact. First Gibson on October 2, followed by Morgan on October 11. Two of the titans of the game, they are mourned by multitudes of fans.
Gibson spent his entire 17 year MLB career with the Cardinals, compiling a won/loss record of 251-174 with an earned run average of 2.91. Of his 482 starts, he completed 255 games, hurling 56 shutouts for good measure.
A perennial All-Star with nine Gold Glove awards, Gibson was the National League's Most Valuable Player in 1968, along with being a two-time CY Young Award Winner (1968, 1970).
Morgan came up with the Houston Colt-45's (later Astros) in 1963, bowing out with the Oakland Athletics in 1984. Over the course of his 22 big league seasons, Morgan, a second baseman, swiped 689 bases, batted .271, slugged 268 home runs and drove in 1,133 runs. Also a perennial All-Star, Morgan owns five Gold Gloves and Back to Back MVP Awards (1975, 1976). He was the spark that fired the 'Big Red Machine' of the 1970's.
Antagonists in life, Gibson and Morgan now ply their trades on a celestial diamond. One can only imagine the at-bats that now take place.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!