BLOMBERG COLUMN: Best at-bats should be celebrated more than best bat flips

I was channel surfing the other day when I landed upon the MLB Network. At first I was curious as to what I was watching — a highlight reel or perhaps the annual year in review?

It wasn't long before my curiosity gave way to disbelief. It turned out I stumbled upon the network's Bat Flip Award Show for 2020.

I kid you not. Just what the youth of America needs to emulate — bat-flips. What's next? Stomping on home plate and beating your chest like King Kong?

It's enough to make a little league baseball coach cringe. For years coaches have stressed the importance of not throwing equipment around. For safety reasons, slamming down your helmet or tossing your bat can result in ejection. Now that latter act is glorified on the MLB Network. What's a coach to do?

As I flipped the channel in semi-disgust a thought occured to me. Instead of giving an award for the best bat flip, why not give one for somethhing more constructive?

Something like the best at-bat?