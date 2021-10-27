BLOMBERG COLUMN: Braves, Red Sox do battle in World Series void of season-long winners

Through an exhausting 162 game regular season and an equally taxing postseason during which Major League Baseball clubs battled not only each other but also the COVID-19 pandemic, a 32 team field in search of championship glory has been reduced to just two.
Already underway, the Atlanta Braves are duking it out with the Houston Astros for MLB's 2021 World Series Championship. But many people are wondering, are they really the best teams in baseball?
Before divisional play began in 1969, there were, as there are now, two seperate leagues. In the pre-1969 era however, only the teams with the best won/loss records from each league would advance to the World Series. Under that format, instead of watching the Braves and Astros slug it out in this year's Fall Classic, we would be seeing the San Francisco Giants vs the Tampa Bay Rays. The times however have changed, and the game of baseball along with them.
In the modern era of our National Pastime the American and National Leagues have been split into three divisions with the playoffs consisting of two Wild Card teams per league along with the divisional winners. With this format, no longer are the teams with the best won/loss record in their leagues guaranteed a trip to the World Series. In a short playoff series, any team is capable of knocking out any other, and when a pair of titans clash, only one will be left standing.
This year baseball fans witnessed a truly historic season as two clubs in the same division won over 105 regular season games each. In this case the Giants captured the NL Western Division flag with a record of 107-55 over the second place Los Angeles Dodgers who finished at 106-56. Yet neither will be representing their league in the World Series, and the Dodgers, owning the second best record in baseball, were forced to fight for their professional lives in a single do or die Wild Card game. What's more, as a Wild Card team, L.A. could never have home field advantage throughout the playoffs despite their superior record.
In the AL the two best teams for 2021 were the Tampa Bay Rays (100-62) and the Houston Astros (95-67). While the top ranked Rays were kaoed by the Boston Red Sox, a Wild Card team, the Astros rose form the mat to best the Bo-Sox. So in this instance, one of the two best AL Clubs earned a World Series berth. Of the top four teams in baseball - two per league - only one made it to the Fall Classic.
While this may be a tough pill for traditionalists to swallow, this is the nature of the modern game, a game which continues to evolve. In this day and age the best teams don't always make it to the big show. Factors over which no one has control often come into play: injuries, illness, bad hops, missed calls, etc. How many players do you suppose were lost for extended periods of time due to COVID-19 protocols, and how did their loss affect their team's fortunes?
While the Braves/Astros Series may not be the marquee match-up many fans envisioned, when the playoff dust had settled they were the last two teams standing.
Even if your team fell short of the World Series or you feel the best teams are not represented, on one thing we can all agree. The Fall Classic remains the pinnacle of sports, and the two teams that meet upon its stage are indeed special.