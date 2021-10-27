BLOMBERG COLUMN: Braves, Red Sox do battle in World Series void of season-long winners

This year baseball fans witnessed a truly historic season as two clubs in the same division won over 105 regular season games each. In this case the Giants captured the NL Western Division flag with a record of 107-55 over the second place Los Angeles Dodgers who finished at 106-56. Yet neither will be representing their league in the World Series, and the Dodgers, owning the second best record in baseball, were forced to fight for their professional lives in a single do or die Wild Card game. What's more, as a Wild Card team, L.A. could never have home field advantage throughout the playoffs despite their superior record.

In the AL the two best teams for 2021 were the Tampa Bay Rays (100-62) and the Houston Astros (95-67). While the top ranked Rays were kaoed by the Boston Red Sox, a Wild Card team, the Astros rose form the mat to best the Bo-Sox. So in this instance, one of the two best AL Clubs earned a World Series berth. Of the top four teams in baseball - two per league - only one made it to the Fall Classic.