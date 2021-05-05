BLOMBERG COLUMN: Brewers are holding their own

Just one month into the 2021 Major League Baseball Season the Milwaukee Brewers are more than holding their own in the National League Central Division. In fact, as of this past Monday they are holding on to first place by a 1/2 game over the St. Louis Cardinals. Their success is due in large part to clutch pitching and timely hitting.

In years past the Brewers lived and died by the longball. But this year's squad is subsisting on a somewhat different diet. Instead of swinging for the fences with each at-bat, the Brew Crew is "hittin' 'em where they 'aint".

With an overall record of 17-11 (8-8 at home, 9-3 on the road) Milwaukee is tied with the San Francisco Giants for the best mark in baseball. Further cementing their newfound status as a top ranked contender, the Crew recently took 3 out of 4 games at home from the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers (17-12).

While its true the Dodgers are banged up and have been struggling offensively heading into their 4 game set with the Brewers, the Crew also has its share of woes. Going head to head, both teams trials and tribulations would be on full display throughout the series.

In the series opener a 2 run blast by Travis Shaw was all the offense the Brewers needed as starter Eric Lauer earned his first win of the year, downing LA 2-1.