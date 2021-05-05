BLOMBERG COLUMN: Brewers are holding their own

Just one month into the 2021 Major League Baseball Season the Milwaukee Brewers are more than holding their own in the National League Central Division. In fact, as of this past Monday they are holding on to first place by a 1/2 game over the St. Louis Cardinals. Their success is due in large part to clutch pitching and timely hitting.
In years past the Brewers lived and died by the longball. But this year's squad is subsisting on a somewhat different diet. Instead of swinging for the fences with each at-bat, the Brew Crew is "hittin' 'em where they 'aint".
With an overall record of 17-11 (8-8 at home, 9-3 on the road) Milwaukee is tied with the San Francisco Giants for the best mark in baseball. Further cementing their newfound status as a top ranked contender, the Crew recently took 3 out of 4 games at home from the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers (17-12).
While its true the Dodgers are banged up and have been struggling offensively heading into their 4 game set with the Brewers, the Crew also has its share of woes. Going head to head, both teams trials and tribulations would be on full display throughout the series.
In the series opener a 2 run blast by Travis Shaw was all the offense the Brewers needed as starter Eric Lauer earned his first win of the year, downing LA 2-1.
Lauer's win overshadowed an outstanding performance on the hill by Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer (3-1) who hurled 8 strong innings, giving up 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 6 in a losing effort.
Games 2 and 3 were also squeekers with the Brewers squeeking by the Dodgers in both contests.
In Game 2 Freddy Peralta went 6 innings in Milwaukee's 3-1 win, while in Game 3, a thrilling extra inning affair, trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the eleventh the Brew Crew rallied for 3 runs to eek out a 6-5 win. Incredibly, Milwaukee was just one win away from a series sweep of the reigning World Champions.
A champion however, never goes down without a fight. With the Dodgers slumbering offense slowly stirring to life, it woke up screaming and kicking in game 4.
For Brewers pitcher Alec Bettinger, Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers was the wrong day to make his Major League debut. For four nightmarish innings Bettinger was the unfortunate victim of an unrelenting assault that saw LA post 11 runs on 11 hits.
Milwaukee's exhausted bullpen fared no better, coughing up an additional 5 runs on 7 hits in the club's 16-4 loss.
Big bats for LA were AJ Pollock with 2 HR's including a grand slam, and 8 RBI's. Matt Beaty was 4 for 6 with a grand slam and 7 RBI's.
Newly reaquired catcher Jacob Nottingham stroked a pair of home runs in his first game back with the Brewers.
While Milwaukee continues to hold its own against the game's best, an overtaxed bullpen, due to the failure of the starting rotation to go deep, poses a huge problem. The Brewers certainly have the heart to contend, but do they have the arms?