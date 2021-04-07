BLOMBERG COLUMN: Brewers capture opening day win in more than one way

Major League Baseball officially opened its 2021 regular season last Thursday, and the Milwaukee Brewers made the most of it, treating the crowd to an electrifying come from behind extra inning 6-5 win over their guests, the Minnesota Twins.
Opening day in 2021 was both memorable for Brewers fans as it was historical to the vast baseball republic. Last year, the season opener was unavoidably pushed back to July 23, due to the ravages of the Coronavirus. This year however, it’s the virus that’s being pushed back.
While the Coronavirus has yet to be defeated, like a defensive shift in baseball, the tide of battle has similarly shifted. As the rollout of mass vaccinations continues, the dark days of COVID-19 become fewer. However, until the final shot of the war has been fired, we all must remain vigilant.
As my doctor explained last week when I received my first of two COVID-19 vaccinations, even when you’re fully vaccinated you can still contract the Coronavirus if you fail to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, or practice social distancing. Remember, the vaccine does not prevent you from getting COVID-19. What it does is to greatly reduce your chances for contracting it while lessening the severity if you do. In this ongoing war we are close to victory. But victory is not yet ours.
With the end of COVID-19 in sight, across our nation, state and local restrictions on gatherings are being relaxed. As a result MLB, in accordance with these revised regional restrictions, has been given the go-ahead to re-open their gates to fans.
At American Family Field, formerly Miller Park, the Brewers have been authorized to admit 11,740 fans, the equivalent of 25 % capacity. But even though the ballpark was far from being filled for opening day, you couldn’t tell by the roar of the crowd. The enthusiasm of those 11,740 fans more than made up for all the missing voices. As to the game itself, it wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win.
Making his second straight opening day start, Milwaukee’s ace, Brandon Woodruff, was a little off his game. Hurling 4 innings, Woodruff surrendered 3 runs on 6 hits, walking 2 while striking out 5.
While Woodruff struggled, the Brewers bullpen was sharp as tacks. Over 6 complete Milwaukee’s relievers combined to strike out 12 while allowing just 2 runs.
Trailing 5-2 heading into the Brewers ninth, the crew shipped their oars and launched a broadside.
Taking advantage of a hit batsman and a critical error, Christian Yelich stroked an RBI single to trim the deficit to 5-3. Then a game tying 2 run double by Travis Shaw, sent the contest to extra innings.
As in 2020, a designated runner was sent to second base to open the 10th. But even so, with Josh Hader on the mound for Milwaukee, nether the runner or the Twins stood a snowball’s chance in you know where. Before the batters could settle in at the plate, Hader fanned the side, hitting 100 mph with his heater.
In the Brewers 10th with Lorenzo Cain perched on second, a single by Omar Narvaez sent him to third. Then a fielder’s choice from Orlando Arcia scored Cain with the winning run.
Shaw came up huge for Milwaukee, reaching base 4 out of 5 trips to the plate while knocking in 3 of the Brewers 6 runs.
Yelich also shined bright, going 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored and an RBI.
On the heels of their thrilling opening day win, the Brewers dropped the next two games to the Twins, losing two out of three in their season opening series. Then on Monday facing their division rival, the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee lost the series opener.
While their opening act wasn’t all that bad, the Brewers are, at land 3, in desperate need of an encore. Even though it’s early, their season could very well depend upon it.