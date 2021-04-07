BLOMBERG COLUMN: Brewers capture opening day win in more than one way

Major League Baseball officially opened its 2021 regular season last Thursday, and the Milwaukee Brewers made the most of it, treating the crowd to an electrifying come from behind extra inning 6-5 win over their guests, the Minnesota Twins.

Opening day in 2021 was both memorable for Brewers fans as it was historical to the vast baseball republic. Last year, the season opener was unavoidably pushed back to July 23, due to the ravages of the Coronavirus. This year however, it’s the virus that’s being pushed back.

While the Coronavirus has yet to be defeated, like a defensive shift in baseball, the tide of battle has similarly shifted. As the rollout of mass vaccinations continues, the dark days of COVID-19 become fewer. However, until the final shot of the war has been fired, we all must remain vigilant.

As my doctor explained last week when I received my first of two COVID-19 vaccinations, even when you’re fully vaccinated you can still contract the Coronavirus if you fail to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, or practice social distancing. Remember, the vaccine does not prevent you from getting COVID-19. What it does is to greatly reduce your chances for contracting it while lessening the severity if you do. In this ongoing war we are close to victory. But victory is not yet ours.