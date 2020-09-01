BLOMBERG COLUMN: Brewers' chances as good as any

As our nation's schools reopen, Major League Baseball's 2020 campaign has just reached the midway point of its 60-game regular season schedule. Remarkably, even at this late hour, every team remains in the hunt for a postseason berth. That being the case, exactly how are the Milwaukee Brewers faring in this free-for-all, and what are their chances for a playoff spot?
Through Monday, the standings in the National League Central Division reflect a familiar image. In first place are the Chicago Cubs, 3 games up on the second-place St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers occupy third place, 4 games back with the Cincinnati Reds in fourth, 5 ½ games out. As usual, the Pittsburgh Pirates appear trapped in Davey Jones' locker, 9 games down.
While the Pirates may be down in the standings, in this pandemic-shortened season, when anything can happen, they are not all that far out of contention. Even though they trail the front-running Cubs by 9 games, the Pirates are only 5 ½ games back in the NL Wild Card race.
As for the Brewers, it's no secret that the club has been struggling offensively all season. As a team, through Sunday they are hitting a paltry .211. Not a single Brewer ranks in the NL Top 10 for batting. Nor do any rank among the league leaders in home runs or runs batted in. Currently, Juan Soto and Trea Turner of the defending World Champion Washington Nationals share the NL's top spot for batting with a .360 average, closely followed by Colorado Rockies slugger Charlie Blackmon at .354.
Leading the NL in both homers and RBIs is Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres with 13 and 31 respectively.
By comparison Milwaukee's top regular batter is Orlando Arcia with a .262 average. Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura lead the club in homers with 8 each, while Hiura is the team leader in RBI with 18, just nosing out Yelich (16) and Justin Smoak (15).
Milwaukee's anorexic offense is matched only by the thinness of its pitching. With a combined earned run average of 4.54, there's very little meat on the club's soup bones. Not too surprisingly, not a single Brewers pitcher can be found among the league leaders in wins or earned run average. Top honors in those categories go to Yu Darvish of the Cubs (6-1, 1.47 ERA), and Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves (5-0, 1.35 ERA).
Only Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff makes the grade, tied for 10th among the NL strikeout leaders with 48. Reds pitcher Sonny Gray, along with Nationals future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer top the list with 55.
In a normal 162 game regular season schedule, the current Brewers squad would not be considered a championship caliber team. There are just too many deficiencies that need to be addressed. But this, as we all know, is not a normal season. When it comes to the current campaign it's survival of the fittest, and the team that eventually wins it all may be the healthiest rather than the best.
In that regard, with about 30 games left in regular season play and the coronavirus still lurking, every ball club is a potential champion, and the Brewers' chances are as good as anyone's. When all is said and done, the winning team may very well be the one that can best weather COVID-19.
