BLOMBERG COLUMN: Brewers' chances as good as any

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As our nation's schools reopen, Major League Baseball's 2020 campaign has just reached the midway point of its 60-game regular season schedule. Remarkably, even at this late hour, every team remains in the hunt for a postseason berth. That being the case, exactly how are the Milwaukee Brewers faring in this free-for-all, and what are their chances for a playoff spot?

Through Monday, the standings in the National League Central Division reflect a familiar image. In first place are the Chicago Cubs, 3 games up on the second-place St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers occupy third place, 4 games back with the Cincinnati Reds in fourth, 5 ½ games out. As usual, the Pittsburgh Pirates appear trapped in Davey Jones' locker, 9 games down.

While the Pirates may be down in the standings, in this pandemic-shortened season, when anything can happen, they are not all that far out of contention. Even though they trail the front-running Cubs by 9 games, the Pirates are only 5 ½ games back in the NL Wild Card race.