BLOMBERG COLUMN: Brewers expected to sink in 2020

While no team in the division has gained more than the Reds during the 2019 off season, no team has lost more than the Milwaukee Brewers. Incredibly, by Dec. 1 over 50% of the Crew's roster had been cast off.

Gone are Moustakas, Yasmani Grandal, Travis Shaw, Eric Thames, Zach Davies, Gio Gonzalez and a host of others. In their place, Milwaukee has added Eric Sogard, Justin Smoak, Omar Narvaez, Luis Urias, Avisail Garcia, Jedd Gyorko and Eric Lauer. Weighing one list of names against the other, things just don't balance out in Milwaukee's favor. Coming out of training camp the only good news for Brewers fans might be the long-term signing of Christian Yelich to a new nine-year deal.

Like their projected lineup, Milwaukee's starting rotation is in similar disarray, tentatively composed of Brandon Woodruff, Brett Anderson, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom and Adrian Houser.

The Brewers bullpen is also up in arms, with the big question being how Corey Knebel will perform returning from surgery sometime in May? With the exception of Josh Hader and Corbin Burnes, the fabric of Milwaukee's former strength is wearing thin.

With a disheveled lineup and questionable pitching, I relegate the Brewers to a fourth-place finish, which brings us to the Pittsburgh Pirates.