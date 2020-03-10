BLOMBERG COLUMN: Brewers expected to sink in 2020

In the second of two columns dealing with Major League Baseball's National League Central Division, this week we examine the prospects of the Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates for the upcoming season.
Unquestionably, no other team in the NL Central has improved its roster for 2020 more than the Cincinnati Reds. In a series of swift offseason moves, the Reds signed free agents Mike Moustakas, Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama of Japan.
The slugging trio of Moustakas (35 HRs), Castellanos (27 HRs) and Akiyama (20 HRs) adds considerable fire power to that of Eugenio Suarez (49 HRs), Freddy Galvis (23 HRs), Joey Votto (15 HRs), and Aristides Aquino, who belted 19 homers in 56 games last year. Their addition to the starting lineup transforms the Reds into an offensive juggernaut.
As for pitching, experts rank the Reds starting rotation is among the best in the league. The big five includes Luis Castillo (15-8), Sonny Gray (11-8), Wade Miley (14-6), Trevor Bauer (11-13) and Anthony DeSciafani (9-9).
Cincinnati's bullpen is equally impressive, led by closer Raisel Iglesias (34 saves) and set-up man Michael Lorenzen.
Defensively there are no notable weaknesses.
With a greatly improved offense, strong pitching and a better than average defense, I pick the Reds to finish third in the NL Central for 2020.
While no team in the division has gained more than the Reds during the 2019 off season, no team has lost more than the Milwaukee Brewers. Incredibly, by Dec. 1 over 50% of the Crew's roster had been cast off.
Gone are Moustakas, Yasmani Grandal, Travis Shaw, Eric Thames, Zach Davies, Gio Gonzalez and a host of others. In their place, Milwaukee has added Eric Sogard, Justin Smoak, Omar Narvaez, Luis Urias, Avisail Garcia, Jedd Gyorko and Eric Lauer. Weighing one list of names against the other, things just don't balance out in Milwaukee's favor. Coming out of training camp the only good news for Brewers fans might be the long-term signing of Christian Yelich to a new nine-year deal.
Like their projected lineup, Milwaukee's starting rotation is in similar disarray, tentatively composed of Brandon Woodruff, Brett Anderson, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom and Adrian Houser.
The Brewers bullpen is also up in arms, with the big question being how Corey Knebel will perform returning from surgery sometime in May? With the exception of Josh Hader and Corbin Burnes, the fabric of Milwaukee's former strength is wearing thin.
With a disheveled lineup and questionable pitching, I relegate the Brewers to a fourth-place finish, which brings us to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
For the rebuilding Buccos, who recently underwent an organizational house cleaning, 2020 isn't looking any better than 2019, when the Pirates sank to the gritty bottom of the NL Central with a 69-93 record.
As the club struggles to rebuild, the good news is that two major pieces of the project are firmly in place. Slugging first baseman Josh Bell (37 HRs, 116 RBIs) and starting pitcher Chris Archer, who endured an uncharacteristically rough season last year, are exactly the kind of players you build a team around. The return of a healthy Gregory Polanco will also go a long way toward the Pirates righting their vessel and navigating through what will undoubtedly be more treacherous waters to come.
Aside from Archer, Pittsburgh's starting rotation is a work in progress. A projected rotation may include Jameson Taillon, Joe Musgrove, Trevor Williams and Steve Brault.
Pittsburgh's bullpen is especially unsettled, although Keone Kela is expected to reprise his role as the club's closer. Beyond that, it's a free-for-all in Steel City.
While hope still floats in the murky waters of Pittsburgh, success remains on the distant horizon. For all the reasons listed above, I have the Pirates confined to Davy Jones' locker -- last place in the NL Central. And that's a wrap.