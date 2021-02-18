BLOMBERG COLUMN: Brewers have core in place to win now

Coming off a disapointing 2020 campaign, the Milwaukee Brewers look to improve considerably upon their 29-31 finish as they head into the new year. And they certainly have the horses to pull the plow.
During last year’s pandemic shortened 60-game regular season, Milwaukee limped into the postseason as one of two clubs with a less than .500 record (the other being the Houston Astros), thanks to an expanded playoff system that featured 16 teams instead of the usual 10. But will that same format carry over to the 2021 postseason? Don’t bet the farm on it. If a full 162 game regular season takes place as planned, an expanded playoff system is highly unlikely.
For Milwaukee to make the 2021 postseason they must play better than .500 ball—much better. Given their current roster the talent is certainly there to win the National League Central Division and beyond, even without the services of franchise icon Ryan Braun.
With the departure of Braun to free agency (he hasn’t yet signed with a new team, and a return to Milwaukee is still a possibility) his replacement in left field, former MVP Christian Yelich, becomes the acknowledged leader of the Crew. One of the game’s premier stars, Yelich suffered a huge drop-off in production for 2020 which undoudtedly contributed to the team’s sub-par win/loss record. For Milwaukee to succeed in 2021, Yelich must regain his MVP form.
As for the remaining two-thirds of the Brewers projected starting outfield, Lorenzo Cain, who opted out of 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19, is one of the top defensive centerfielders in either league, while Avisail Garcia who patrols in right, can cover ground with the best of them.
With the acquisition of second baseman Kolten Wong from the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee’s infield has undergone a major facelift. According to published reports, Keston Hiura will shift from second to first with Luis Urias taking over at third. Orlando Arcia remains at shortstop while Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina will slug it out for the starting catcher’s role.
For a change, Milwaukee’s pitching prospects are looking fairly good. At the front end, starting pitchers Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes give the Crew their most potent one/two punch in years. However, the club’s three, four, and five spots—Adrian Houser, Eric Lauer, and Josh Lindblom—are still suspect, especially when it comes to a full 162 game season.
At the back end of the Brewers pitching corps, closer Josh Hader and 2020 NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams, are simply the best in the business. If Milwaukee can hand them the ball with the lead, you can chalk up a W in the win column. That you can pretty much bet the farm on.
Looking at Milwaukee’s middle relievers, Brent Suter and Justin Topa appear to be the main go-to guys.
And lets not forget the Brewers top prospects. Garrett Mitchell, Ethan Small, and Brice Turang, all of whom I detailed in an earlier column, will be looking to carve out a niche on Milwaukee’s opening day roster. Mitchell, Small, and Turang aren’t just Milwaukee’s top prospects, they also rank as three of the top prospects in Major League Baseball.
Despite questions surrounding Yelich, the departure of Braun, and Milwaukee’s three, four and five spots in the starting rotation, I look for an exciting year of Brewers baseball.