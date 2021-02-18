BLOMBERG COLUMN: Brewers have core in place to win now

As for the remaining two-thirds of the Brewers projected starting outfield, Lorenzo Cain, who opted out of 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19, is one of the top defensive centerfielders in either league, while Avisail Garcia who patrols in right, can cover ground with the best of them.

With the acquisition of second baseman Kolten Wong from the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee’s infield has undergone a major facelift. According to published reports, Keston Hiura will shift from second to first with Luis Urias taking over at third. Orlando Arcia remains at shortstop while Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina will slug it out for the starting catcher’s role.

For a change, Milwaukee’s pitching prospects are looking fairly good. At the front end, starting pitchers Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes give the Crew their most potent one/two punch in years. However, the club’s three, four, and five spots—Adrian Houser, Eric Lauer, and Josh Lindblom—are still suspect, especially when it comes to a full 162 game season.

At the back end of the Brewers pitching corps, closer Josh Hader and 2020 NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams, are simply the best in the business. If Milwaukee can hand them the ball with the lead, you can chalk up a W in the win column. That you can pretty much bet the farm on.