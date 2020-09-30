BLOMBERG COLUMN: Brewers luckily back into postseason

It matters not that the Brewers owned a losing record of 29-31. Milwaukee was in, and their chances for a World Series Championship are as good as any other playoff team. Remember, anything can happen in a short series.

While it took a miracle or two for the Brewers to make the playoffs, it may take another for them to get by their first round opponent. As the No. 8 seed in this first of its kind playoff system, Milwaukee is going up against the National League's No. 1 seeded Los Angeles Dodgers, who boast the best record in baseball at 43-17. The entire best of three series will take place in Dodger Stadium.

Milwaukee enters the postseason minus its top two starting pitchers as both Corbin Burnes and Brett Anderson recently suffered injuries and their availability is questionable. With a struggling offense to boot, the Brewers are "overwhelming underdogs", to quote the immortal Yogi Berra.

As for the Dodgers, their only weakness is Kryptonite.

David versus Goliath? Definitely so.

But we all know how that confrontation turned out. Never forget. It's not the size of the opponent you fight that matters. Rather, it's the size of the fight in you.