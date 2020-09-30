BLOMBERG COLUMN: Brewers luckily back into postseason

So much for winners and losers.
In an unprecedented series of losses involving three playoff contending teams, the Milwaukee Brewers backed into Major League Baseball's 2020 postseason for a franchise record third straight year. In another unprecedented twist of fate, the Brewers celebrated on-field with the St. Louis Cardinals, who earlier celebrated their own postseason berth by defeating Milwaukee in the final game of the pandemic shortened regular season.
After losing the season finale to the Cardinals by a score of 5-2, Milwaukee's playoff hopes were thinner than Depression Era soup. In order for the Brewers to nail down the eighth and final National League playoff spot, both the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants also needed suffer defeat. So as the Cardinals celebrated their miraculous trip to the 2020 postseason, the Brewers engaged in some serious scoreboard watching.
Minutes felt like hours as the Crew watched the innings pass in the Phillies and Giants games, their postseason fate hinging on the outcome of not one, but both contests. A Phillies loss and a Giants win would eliminate the Brewers, as would a Phillies win and Giants loss.
Finally there came the news Milwaukee had been waiting for.
The Phillies had succumbed to the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-0, while the Giants had fallen to the San Diego Padres, 5-4. In truly miraculous fashion, Milwaukee had made the postseason.
It matters not that the Brewers owned a losing record of 29-31. Milwaukee was in, and their chances for a World Series Championship are as good as any other playoff team. Remember, anything can happen in a short series.
While it took a miracle or two for the Brewers to make the playoffs, it may take another for them to get by their first round opponent. As the No. 8 seed in this first of its kind playoff system, Milwaukee is going up against the National League's No. 1 seeded Los Angeles Dodgers, who boast the best record in baseball at 43-17. The entire best of three series will take place in Dodger Stadium.
Milwaukee enters the postseason minus its top two starting pitchers as both Corbin Burnes and Brett Anderson recently suffered injuries and their availability is questionable. With a struggling offense to boot, the Brewers are "overwhelming underdogs", to quote the immortal Yogi Berra.
As for the Dodgers, their only weakness is Kryptonite.
David versus Goliath? Definitely so.
But we all know how that confrontation turned out. Never forget. It's not the size of the opponent you fight that matters. Rather, it's the size of the fight in you.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!