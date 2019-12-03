Well, you can't say the Milwaukee Brewers have been idle this offseason. Point of fact, they just might be the busiest holiday shopper in Major League Baseball's 2019 Free Agent market. The problem is, their purchases have little to do with what they actually need.
Milwaukee's offseason shopping spree began with a multi-player trade with the San Diego Padres. For their part the Crew shipped out pitcher Zach Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham. In return the Brewers received pitcher Eric Lauer and middle infielder Luis Urias. It's a deal that could very well favor the Padres if the 26-year-old Davies returns to form.
Along with the Davies/Grisham trade, the Brewers lost two key starters to free agency. Catcher Yasmani Grandal inked a deal with the Chicago White Sox while infielder Mike Moustakas signed a 4-year deal with the division rival Cincinnati Reds. Their loss opens two gaping holes in Milwaukee's starting line-up. But wait, there's more.
On the heels of these goings-on, it was announced on Monday that Milwaukee has severed ties with Travis Shaw, Jimmy Nelson and Junior Guerra, while giving shortstop Orlando Arcia, a one-year extension on his contract. Needless to say, the face of the franchise is rapidly changing.
While doctors will tell you it's good to be active, it's even better to be productively active. Despite all of Milwaukee's off season wheeling and dealing, so far the current roster shows no improvement. If anything, it's worse. Losing a pair of productive stars -- All-Stars no less -- such as Grandal and Moustakas, puts the club at a distinct disadvantage. Both offensively and defensively, the Crew has sustained a double barreled blow to the heart of the order. Replacing them both, on the field and at the plate, won't be easy. Now, Milwaukee's needs are even greater.
Setting these new woes aside, lets take a look at the Brewers most pressing need. As in years past, it all comes down to starting pitching -- strong starting pitching.
What the Brewers and the industry in general need to do is to return to the pitching formula that proved so successful for well over 100 years; starting pitchers going the distance with bullpens held in reserve. Here's some additional food for thought: When over half your roster is devoted to pitching, what effect does that have on your starting line-up and bench?
Of course, for this retro miracle to happen, pitchers must learn how to pitch with longevity in mind instead of trying to blow the ball by the batter at 100 mph on every pitch. Nolan Ryan, Tom Seaver, Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson, Juan Marichal, Bob Feller and Lefty Grove could all hit 100 mph. The difference is they only did when the situation called for it. Otherwise, hurlers of their era varied their spped, used different arm angles and release points, and changed location. A batter facing the same pitcher three or four times a game never saw the same sequence of pitches, their speed, or location. This is what today's pitchers lack and need to learn.
The 2019 MLB free agent market features a plethora of top young starting pitchers, any three of which the Brewers would be well advised to obtain. Included in this shopping list are Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Zach Wheeler, Madison Bumgarner, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dallas Keuchel, Jake Odorizzi, Cole Hammels, Rich Hill, Wade Miley and Julio Teheran, to name a few.
If Milwaukee can solve their starting pitching issues, reduce their bullpen numbers, shore up their starting line-up and bench, they will be ready to compete in 2020. If not, it could be a long drawn out summer in Milwaukee.
