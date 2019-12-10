Continuing on last week's theme of productive activity, so far its been an extremely productive and active off season in Major League Baseball. That is, for most clubs at least.
Since the 2019 free agent market opened for business, players have been flying out the door like a black Friday sale, a far cry from last year's sluggish market.
In regards to the top three free agents of 2019, to date, two remain available as starting pitcher and reigning World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg re-signed with the Washington Nationals over the weekend, affixing his signature to a 7-year, 245 million dollar contract. The deal makes him the highest paid pitcher in baseball history.
As for Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole, negotiations with various organizations are ongoing. If you'll recall, Rendon earlier rejected a 7-year $210 million offer from the Nationals. Sources indicate he is seeking a deal for upwards of $250 million.
Cole, who is ranked No. 1 in this year's free agent market, is considered to be the best young pitcher in the game today. That being said, with Strasburg signing for 245 million, Cole will likely want to one-up him, meaning his asking price will be substantially higher, making him the highest-paid pitcher in the history of the game. Nothing like a sport without a salary cap is there?
So with all the hectic offseason activity, how have the Milwaukee Brewers fared? Since their 2019 season came to an abrupt end, the Crew has so far waved good bye to 14 players, including key starters such as Yasmani Grandal, Eric Thames, Mike Moustakas and Travis Shaw. Glancing at Milwaukee's vacant infield, I'm reminded of Abbott and Costello's classic comedy skit; Who's on First. The reality of the situation however is anything but funny. Hopefully the recent acquisitions of infielder Luis Urias and catcher Omar Narvaez will pan out.
Time for a pop quiz; name Milwaukee's starting rotation. Stumped? So am I, and for now at least, so are the Brewers.
With the departure of Jimmy Nelson, Zach Davies, Junior Guerra and Chase Anderson, four-fifths of the Crew's starting rotation of two years ago has been scuttled. Right now, five huge holes exist that desperately need to be filled. But even more troubling is the organization's seeming indifference to the situation.
Instead of courting the services of the numerous available starting pitchers, the Brewers are negotiating with New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorious. My guess is, if they sign him, Gregorious will move to third, filling the void left by the departure of Shaw and Moustakas. Ok, I'm fine with that, but at the same time the need for starting pitchers must be addressed.
While Cole is out of Milwaukee's financial reach, many affordable high quality starters are still out there. As of press time; Madison Bumgarner, Rich Hill, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Alex Wood, Wade Miley, Rick Porcello, Dallas Keuchel, Ivan Nova, and Derek Holland are all looking for work.
My advice to the Brewers is plain and simple; give these unemployed hurlers a call and make them an offer. What have you got to lose? How about a postseason berth in 2020, or Josh Hader when he becomes a free agent?How's that for a pair of losses?
In case you haven't noticed, Hader's free agency is closer than you think. If Milwaukee harbors any hopes for a World Series title in the near future, the time to act is now, before their window of opportunity slams shut.
