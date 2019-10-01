Just like last year at about this time, I'm beginning to think I returned from my vacation in Los Angeles a couple of weeks too soon. Depending on how Major League Baseball's postseason winds blow, like 2018, I may find myself back in Dodger Stadium sooner than expected.
As a typical 90-pound weakling growing up, when someone told me I was physically unable to do something, instead of getting bummed out, it was all the more incentive for me to do it. While I didn't always succeed, I usually silenced my doubters. Such is the storyline of the 2019 Milwaukee Brewers.
When back-to-back MVP candidate Christian Yelich suffered a season ending injury early in September, many Brewers fans and members of the media thought the club's quest for a second straight postseason berth was also lost. But instead of wallowing in self pity, the Crew hoisted anchor and set sail full speed ahead.
Just as they did in 2018, the Brewers came from behind, launching a spirited run in the final weeks of regular season play to overtake the twice-bit Chicago Cubs and claim a postseason berth. Last year, if you'll recall, the Crew raised the National League Central Division flag in game 163, downing the Cubs in Wrigley Field. This year they leapfrogged the Cubbies for the second of two NL Wild Card spots, falling just short of a second consecutive division title on the last day of regular season play.
Unfortunately for the Brewers, their season came to an end with 4-3 loss in Tuesday's National League Wild Card game, when the Nationals scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for the come-from-behind win.
With the win, Washington advances to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a National League Division Series. And even with the loss, the Brewers have silenced their doubters.
On Wednesday night, the Tampa Bay Rays faced the Oakland Athletics in the American League Wild Card game.
With the completion of the Wild Card games, the focus shifts to the division series. Beginning on Thursday, the Nationals will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers, champions of the NL Western Division, in a best-of-five series. In the other NL Division Series, the NL Central champion St Louis Cardinals will meet the Atlanta Braves, winners of the NL East.
On Friday, the American League steps to the postseason plate as the Central Division champion Minnesota Twins cross bats with the New York Yankees, champions of the AL East. Later, the AL Wild Card winner will take off against the AL Western champion Houston Astros.
Eventually, as the postseason rolls on, a pair of NL and AL division series champions will emerge, who will then compete in a best-of-seven league championship series, with the two winners advancing to the World Series. Scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 22, the 2019 Fall Classic is already shaping up to be an all-time classic.
So what will it be? A rematch between the Dodgers and Astros? Or how about a return to the classic Dodgers-Yankees showdowns of the 1950s? Only time will tell, but when it comes to MLB's postseason play, there's simply no telling.
