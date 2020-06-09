BLOMBERG COLUMN: Bright prospects headline draft class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked havoc with Major League Baseball's 2020 regular season schedule, the organization's annual draft, which runs June 10-11, is happening as scheduled. And although the draft took place as planned, it was still affected somewhat by the pandemic. Instead of the traditional 40 rounds, this year's event will feature only five rounds, as MLB was forced by circumstances to cut costs.

In this year's draft, the Detroit Tigers had the first pick by virtue of having had the worst record in all of baseball for 2019. By comparison the Milwaukee Brewers had the 20th pick with the 29th and final first round selection going to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Actually the Houston Astros had the best record in 2019, which ordinarily would have given them the final first round pick, but as a result of the team's illegal sign-stealing scandal, they forfeited their first round selection as part of the punishment handed down by MLB.

By way of introduction, lets take a look at some of the top prospects in the game today as determined by the experts at Perfect Game.

Heading up the 2020 MLB Draft class is the strapping first baseman of the Arizona State Sun Devils, Spencer Torkelson.