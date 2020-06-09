BLOMBERG COLUMN: Bright prospects headline draft class

While the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked havoc with Major League Baseball's 2020 regular season schedule, the organization's annual draft, which runs June 10-11, is happening as scheduled. And although the draft took place as planned, it was still affected somewhat by the pandemic. Instead of the traditional 40 rounds, this year's event will feature only five rounds, as MLB was forced by circumstances to cut costs.
In this year's draft, the Detroit Tigers had the first pick by virtue of having had the worst record in all of baseball for 2019. By comparison the Milwaukee Brewers had the 20th pick with the 29th and final first round selection going to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Actually the Houston Astros had the best record in 2019, which ordinarily would have given them the final first round pick, but as a result of the team's illegal sign-stealing scandal, they forfeited their first round selection as part of the punishment handed down by MLB.
By way of introduction, lets take a look at some of the top prospects in the game today as determined by the experts at Perfect Game.
Heading up the 2020 MLB Draft class is the strapping first baseman of the Arizona State Sun Devils, Spencer Torkelson.
A power hitter extraordinaire, in just two years at Arizona State, Torkelson hit .337 with 54 home runs and a slugging percentage of .729. An above-average defender, he also possesses excellent speed on the base paths.
Infielder/outfielder Austin Martin is considered to be this year's No 2 prospect, although for me, he's a solid No 1.
In 2019, Martin made national headlines, winning first team All-American honors at Vanderbilt, while finishing third in the country for base hits. With an approach and discipline at the plate similar to that of the late Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, Martin is the consummate hitter, spraying the ball to all fields. What better endorsement than to be compared to Gwynn?
With positional players in the top two spots, a pitcher, southpaw Asa Lacy, nails down the third spot.
At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Lacy, who hails from Texas A&M, owns a four seam fastball that tops out at 98 mph. What's more, his change-up, curve, and slider are just as nasty. Last year, all he did was post 2.13 ERA, striking out 130 batters in 88 1/3 innings. Before the Coronavirus cancelled the 2020 college baseball season, Lacy fanned 46 batters in just 24 innings.
Another pitcher, right-hander Emerson Hancock of Georgia, occupies the fourth spot. A gold-glove caliber pitcher who fields his position in the style of Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, Hancock's arm is as good as his glove. With a fastball that averages from 93-97 mph, combined with a low 80s slider, the big righty keeps hitters off balance. His only drawback is a flat curve ball, which must improve if he wishes to succeed in the major leagues.
Ranked fifth in this year's draft class is New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales, who also could be tabbed as a No. 1 pick.
An All American in 201, as well as MVP in the Cape Cod League, Gonzales is a top notch defender with the arm and range of another Hall of Famer, Ozzie Smith. Able to hit for both power and average, Gonzales is greased lightning on the bases, routinely stretching singles into doubles. In a shortened 2020 season, when the season was cancelled, "Gonzo" led the nation in home runs (12) and RBIs (36) while batting a hefty .448. In an aborted campaign, his efforts earned him the 2020 National Player of The Year Award by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
With all that has happened to our country and the world in the past few months, even if there isn't a season in MLB this year, the talents of these and other prospects foretell a bright future for our national pastime. Hopefully for the rest of mankind as well, that bright future will extend far beyond the realm of Major League Baseball.
